Lonsdale Woman Crochets Hundreds Of Scarves For The Homeless

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Lonsdale woman is spending her second chance at life helping others.
Elizabeth Sammons was born with a heart defect and in June, at the age of 31, she had a heart transplant.
Sammons was out at Valley Park in St. Paul Saturday giving back. She spent the last year crocheting scarves for the homeless to help them stay warm this winter.
Sammons and her team visited 21 different parks Saturday, tying more than 1,000 scarves on trees to give away.
“I think it’s a great thing to be able to do for the community,” she said. “[There’s] a lot of people behind it, a lot of support. It’s really nice.”
Elizabeth is still paying her medical bills. If you would like to help, you can donate to her GoFundMe page.
