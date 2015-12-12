2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Lonsdale Woman Crochets Hundreds Of Scarves For The Homeless

December 12, 2015 6:50 PM
Filed Under: community, Crochet, Elizabeth Sammons, Heart Defect, Heart Disease, Homelessness, Lonsdale, Scarves, St. Paul, Valley Park

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Lonsdale woman is spending her second chance at life helping others.

Elizabeth Sammons was born with a heart defect and in June, at the age of 31, she had a heart transplant.

Sammons was out at Valley Park in St. Paul Saturday giving back. She spent the last year crocheting scarves for the homeless to help them stay warm this winter.

Sammons and her team visited 21 different parks Saturday, tying more than 1,000 scarves on trees to give away.

“I think it’s a great thing to be able to do for the community,” she said. “[There’s] a lot of people behind it, a lot of support. It’s really nice.”

Elizabeth is still paying her medical bills. If you would like to help, you can donate to her GoFundMe page.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia