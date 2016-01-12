2016 In Review // WCCO's Most Read Stories | Top Stories: Local | National | Sports | Entertainment | Viral

First Graders Aim To Cheer Up Vikings Kicker Walsh

January 12, 2016 5:17 PM By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Filed Under: Blaine, Blair Walsh, empathy, Field Goal, First Grade, Football, Minnesota Vikings, NFL, Northpoint Elementary, Sarah Myhre, Seattle Seahawks, Students, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — That final play on Sunday has been a tough pill for Minnesota Vikings fans to swallow.

Kicker Blair Walsh missed a 27-yard field goal with just seconds remaining.

Some have screamed, and cursed. But a particular group of fans is showing grace.

The whiteboard in Sarah Myhre’s first grade class at Northpoint Elementary in Blaine shows the subject we have all been talking about.

Adults were not the only ones watching on Sunday.

“You could see that they were spitting out exactly what their parents were saying at home,” Myhre said “A lot of like, ‘Oh, he should be fired!'”

The teachers saw it as a teaching moment. It fit right into their learning targets, specifically the lesson of empathy.

Myhre and her peers came up with an assignment: write a letter showing empathy and encouragement, and that is just what they did.

It is proof that if Kindergarten does not teach you life’s most important lessons, first grade will.

The class also created artwork for Walsh. They are mailing the gifts of encouragement to the Vikings so Blair can get them right away.

