Family, Friends Remember Man Killed By Carbon Monoxide While Ice Fishing

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota man is dead after an ice fishing trip with friends. Investigators say carbon monoxide poisoning likely killed 34-year-old Jared Johnson.

He was found Sunday afternoon in a fish house on Leech Lake. One of his friends was taken to the hospital. Two others were treated and released. Kate Raddatz has more on how Johnson’s family is remembering him.

The flags were at half-staff at the East Hubbard County Fire Department in Akeley. They flew in honor of 34-year-old Jared Johnson, who spent much of his life at the firehouse.

His family says he worked there since he was about 18, alongside his father who has been the fire chief for decades. Jared loved to be outside.

His fishing trip to Leech lake with friends would sadly be his last. Authorities found his body in a fish house on Walker Bay. He died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, propane devices used to heat the structure were not ventilated and led to unsafe levels of carbon monoxide inside the structure.

His family released a statement saying that Jared “Was a good friend to many, always helpful and had a huge smile. Loved by his parents, children and siblings.”

Jared’s family says they don’t know if his fish house had a carbon monoxide detector in it. But they say want all fishermen to be safe by bringing one to prevent an accident.

As the small town of Akeley grieves the loss of a longtime firefighter, his father and two sisters continue to work at the firehouse, where a memorial remembers what they lost.

There were three other men with Jared who got sick from carbon monoxide. One of them is being cared for at Hennepin County Medical Center, the others are at home.