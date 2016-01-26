Minnesotan To Meet: Barbara Butts Williams Of Capella University

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You could really say she’s been student her entire life. After all, she does have four different degrees and that includes a Ph.D. in Human and Organizational Systems.

When Barbara Butts Williams moved to Minnesota, she only planned on staying, according to her, “a couple” years. Now, some four decades later she hasn’t left and isn’t just a leader at Capella University, but throughout the Twin Cities.

That’s what makes Butts Williams, who is now Executive Dean of External Relations & Partnerships at Capella University, this week’s Minnesotan to Meet.

Butts Williams grew up in a steel town in Pennsylvania. It was during that time that Butts Williams dreamed one of the government building offices would eventually be hers. Her dream came true when she became the youngest Director of Education in the state of Pennsylvania.

“I see it as a gift I’ve been given in certain areas and I try to find ways to give back,” Butts Williams said as she discussed her road to Capella.

Education has always been important to her. She doesn’t just hold a Ph.D. but also an MA in Organizational Development from Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, California as well as MALS in Leadership and Business from Hamline University in St. Paul.

Since moving here, Butts Williams has been heavily involved in the Minneapolis community, including serving on the Board of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, which oversees the new Vikings stadium.

“It’s more than building a stadium, it’s really about economic development. It’s really about building a space that allows for people to come to and gather and be proud of,” Butts Williams said.

Her passion isn’t just people, but helping others find their passion in life and she said it’s why she works at Capella.

“Understanding what you want to do. Sometimes we like the ideal of something without really understanding of the essence of it and what it takes. Following your heart and being authentic with who you are and really staying focused and on course,” Butts Williams said.