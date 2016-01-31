Gov. Dayton Hospitalized After Fainting At Woodbury Event

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton was taken to a hospital Sunday night after fainting at an event in Woodbury, according to a statement released by his office.
Jaime Tincher, Dayton’s chief of staff, said in a statement that he was at an event in Woodbury that was very crowded and hot. He was speaking when he began to feel increased pressure in his lower back. It was at that point that Dayton fainted.
Tincher said Dayton was transported to Regions Hospital for further testing and will remain there overnight for observation as a precaution.
Bob Hume, a senior adviser to Dayton, is sharing updates on the Governor’s condition on Twitter. He said the most likely culprit, at this point, seems to be dehydration.
Officials say Dayton is resting comfortably and even joking with family, doctors and staff at the hospital.
The Democratic governor has had health troubles since taking office in 2011. Dayton underwent elective lower back surgery in December. His office said at the time that the procedure was similar to one he had three years ago, which fused two vertebrae in his lower back. He also had had hip surgery in 2014.
