Banham Gets Praise From Kobe Bryant For 60-Point Game

February 9, 2016 12:27 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota senior Rachel Banham made national headlines on Sunday after scoring 60 points as the Gophers beat Northwestern in double overtime.

The performance set a Big Ten single-game record and tied an NCAA record. Banham was still in a bit of shock over the game when talking to local media about it on Monday. She was also named the Big Ten Player of the Week.

The Lakeville native heard from her basketball idol on Tuesday, thanks to social media. Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who has won multiple NBA titles and is a lock for the Hall of Fame, congratulated Banham on Twitter.

That’s something Banham can take with her the rest of her life.

What was most impressive about the 60 points is how she did it. Banham scored 20 in the first half, 22 in the second half and 18 in the two overtimes. She was there when her team needed her on every possession. Banham finished 19-of-32 shooting, including 8-of-15 from three-point range and 14-of-16 at the free-throw line.

