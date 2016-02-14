Lawyer IDs Shooter, Victim In Friday Plymouth Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family members of a Plymouth man accused of killing his girlfriend over the weekend say they’re shocked by what happened.

The man was identified Sunday by his attorney as Corey Perry and his fiance, Trisha Nelson. They were both 28 years old.

Plymouth police say a man shot a woman after she ran from an SUV Friday night. Several people witnessed the shooting and described dozens of shots. Investigators say the man then made it to the couple’s apartment building, where he eventually died in a shootout with police.

WCCO’s Nina Moini talked with Perry’s attorney, who described the couple’s history.

“She had become like a surrogate daughter to this family,” Mike Padden said.

Criminal defense attorney Mike Padden says Corey Perry’s family asked him to speak on their behalf.

“They were really close to Trisha. She was a really quality person,” Padden said.

He says the couple was together six years, engaged to be married.

“I think he snapped,” Padden said.

Padden was handling Perry’s appeal after he was convicted of carrying a weapon while intoxicated and making terroristic threats. It stemmed from a bar fight in which Padden says his client was defending his brother.

Trisha Nelson set up a fundraising page to help with Perry’s legal fees.

“They had a close bond. They were inseparable, other than when at work,” Padden said.

Padden says Perry had no documented history of domestic violence. But his family believes Perry had a history of mental illness that went untreated.

“This was not someone who had a long criminal history,” Padden said.

He says Friday night started with rock climbing for Perry. It was after another alcohol-fueled argument over parking outside a Minneapolis bar, Padden says, that Perry asked Nelson to pick him up.

“He had a perception the police were after him because getting in a fight and consuming alcohol would be violation of his probation,” Padden said.

It’s unclear what led to Perry’s shooting rampage. Padden says it is clear there was only one victim here: Trisha Nelson. He hopes others will pay close attention to their loved ones.

“You have to convince people to get help from a mental health professional if there’s a perception a person has a mental health issue,” Padden said.

Padden says Perry had a court date coming up in 10 days for his appeal. It’s unclear if Perry killed himself or was killed by police. The Hennepin County medical examiner has not yet released the names of the couple involved or the causes of death.

Three officers were also hurt in that shootout and are recovering from injuries while on paid administrative leave. Law enforcement says he had several weapons that he shouldn’t have had, and a tactical vest.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is handling investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Meanwhile, Plymouth police continue to investigate the shooting of Trisha Nelson at that intersection.