Suspect In Columbia Heights Murder Still At Large

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old man suspected in a Columbia Heights murder and a Minneapolis assault is still at large, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says Evan Ramon Denny of Minneapolis has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Jan. 23 incident.
Denny is also being linked to a separate incident in Minneapolis on Jan. 19. He’s charged with second-degree assault in that case.
Now, police are seeking the public’s help in locating Denny, who has warrants for his arrest in both incidents. Firearms were used in both incidents, so the public should not approach him.
Authorities believe Denny may be being aided in his attempts to avoid arrest, and those persons may also be subject to criminal penalties.
He is described as a Native American male, 5-foot-8, weighing 216 pounds with brown hear and brown eyes. He wears glasses, braces, and has a tattoo of Denny on his right forearm.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212 or call 911 for local law enforcement.
