Suspended Gophers Possibly Linked To Sex Tapes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Gopher basketball players have been sidelined, and there are reports that two graphic sex tapes are to blame.

The U announced that two freshmen and one sophomore were being suspended just minutes before Sunday night’s game against the University of Illinois.

Comments on the message board website Gopherhole.com said one of the players, Kevin Dorsey, posted two graphic sex tapes to his Twitter account on Friday. Dorsey’s Twitter account is no longer active.

Update: The three players have been suspended for remainder of the season.

The U issued a brief statement that said freshmen Kevin Dorsey and Dupree McBrayer and sophomore Nate Mason were being disciplined for violating team rules.

“There are expectations and standards to which we hold our student-athletes accountable, and they have failed to do so,” head coach Richard Pitino said in the statement.

One fan who goes by “die hard gopher” on Gopherhole said he saw the videos, and that both showed two men having sex with one woman. He also said the women were different in each video.

He also wrote in the second video Dorsey was visible, and “you could clearly see his face although he is the only one that I could see. Both videos were extremely graphic.”

While the U would not confirm that any videos were a factor in the players’ discipline, they said they know of no criminal investigation into any actions by any of the three players.

Criminal defense attorney Joe Tamburino told WCCO posting a sex tape on social media is not a crime, but the recording of one can be a crime if anyone in the video does not know they are being recorded.

“If you knowingly participate in a sex video, that video could be used for all sorts of things,” Tamburino said.

It is not clear if all the participants in the reported videos knew they were being taped.

While the posts on Gopherhole specifically mention Dorsey and his Twitter account, none of the posts WCCO saw specifically mention the other two players who were also suspended last night.

On Monday, the U did not offer any more specifics on the suspensions, including for how long the players will be suspended.