4 Teens Charged With Breaking Into School, Beating Student

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four teenagers have been charged with breaking into a Minneapolis school and beating up a student.
According to the charges, the incident happened at Southwest High School on the 3400 block of West 47th Street on January 22.
It all allegedly began with an argument on Facebook. Three 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old then allegedly went into the school using a door that is typically locked to the outside.
They found the student involved in the social media argument and ran for him, punching and kicking him, the charges state. A teacher tried to break it up and ended up with a broken finger.
“Several teenagers who did not attend this school found a way to get in, disrupt a class and injure a student and a teacher,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “We decided to charge these four with burglary because it has tougher penalties than the lower-level assault charge.”
The student fled the classroom, and at that point the four other teens also fled.
