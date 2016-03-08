Bite Of Minnesota: Roasted Beets With Escarole

I don’t know about you, but I get antsy in March. Antsy for winter to be over, antsy for a new season to be ushered in, antsy for new foods and antsy for some outdoor activities. Looking back on the weather, it seems we’ve been gifted with some warm weather days in March but let’s not kid ourselves; it’s not over yet, so let’s make the most of what winter gives us in terms of produce.

I first tried escarole years ago when I came across a recipe in the Star Tribune (originally from Splendid Table) for Butternut Squash and Greens Pasta. I remember digging around the lettuce section in the store looking for this thing called “escarole” and hoping I grabbed the right thing. I did and it worked beautifully in the pasta dish with its bitter flavor (similar to radicchio) playing nicely with the sweet butternut squash and creamy sauce.

Recently, I tried escarole in a salad and loved it! As much as I enjoy tender mixed greens, I like to switch it up from time to time and the crunchy, bitter leaves of the escarole made me slow down a bit and truly enjoy the salad itself, not just the toppings. Escarole really shines when paired with other noticeable flavors like beets, squash, fontina cheese and garlic. I used vinaigrette on my salad but I could see a creamy garlic or Caesar dressing being a hit too.

Eager to try escarole? Check out the Butternut Squash and Greens Pasta recipe or click over to Bon Appetit for the Roasted Beet and Escarole salad. Looking for another idea? This Fettucine with Escarole and Brie dish also sounds delicious!