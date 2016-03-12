Minnesota Town Seeks Answers In Historic Church Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota town is looking for answers after a fire ravaged part of a historic church.
Firefighters were called around 5 p.m. Friday to St Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose, Minn. A deacon had returned from errands when he first saw the flames.
It took fire crews several hours to get the fire, which appeared to have started on the building’s west side, under control.
Melrose police and fire officials are still investigating the full extent of the damage, but said early estimates are up to around $1 million.
Parishioners say St. Mary’s is the only church in the city that provides Spanish-speaking church services. The original structure dates back to the 1980s, according to the church’s website.
“It’s kind of hard to find a Spanish service around here,” Linda Vazquez Sobreyra, a member for eight years, said.
Justin Mackedanz married his wife at the Church in October. He said they chose the Church for its beauty.
“We were looking at them [wedding photos],” he said. “It’s hard to look at them.”
Church officials will be meeting on Tuesday to determine long term placement for services heading into Easter. Services will temporarily be held at the Church of St. John in Meire Grove.
One Comment