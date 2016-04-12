PRINCE: Hear New Song 'Deliverance' | Prince's Legacy | Fans Flock To Minnesota & Revolution Goes On Tour

News Click: Civil Defense Siren

April 12, 2016 5:09 PM
Filed Under: Civil Defense SIren, John Williams, News Click, WCCO Radio
More from The John Williams Show
Comments

One Comment

  1. Jaqi Hegland says:
    April 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    This would seem like a logical place for you to tell us WHY they’re going off, not just ask us what we thought!!!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia