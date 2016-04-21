Klobuchar, Franken Pay Tribute To Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s senators are reflecting on the passing of music icon Prince.
Sen. Al Franken says Prince will continue to inspire millions.
“Prince got his start in a Minneapolis jazz band and went on to share his talent throughout Minnesota and the entire world,” Sen. Franken said. “To say he’ll be missed is an understatement. My thoughts are with his loved ones.”
Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she will always be proud to say Prince was a Minnesotan.
“I grew up with Prince’s music. He was a superstar composer, an amazing performer and a music innovator with a fierce belief in the independence of his art,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said. “He made ‘Purple Rain’ a household name, First Avenue a landmark, and brought international fame to Minnesota’s music scene.”
Authorities say Prince was found unresponsive in an elevator inside of his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen Thursday morning. First responders were unable to revive him.
