Happy Holidays: Wet Christmas? | Classic Commercials | Reality Check: Santa Claus | Red Kettle, Gold Coin

Paisley Park: The Place Prince Called Home

April 21, 2016 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Paisley Park, Prince

It’s been reported that Prince has passed away at the age of 57 at his estate Paisley Park, where he hosted parties and recorded music.

RELATED: Prince, Dead At 57, Was Found Unresponsive In Paisley Park Elevator

Paisley Park is about 30-40 minutes west of Minneapolis. It’s a $10 million complex that was used for recording, rehearsal, video and film productions and it was designed and owned by Prince.

RELATED: President Obama On Prince: He Was One Of The ‘Most Gifted’ Musicians

Construction began in 1985 before it opened officially on September 11, 1987, according to Prince.org.

GALLERY: A Look At Prince, The Pop Superstar

Outside of just recording music, there’s actually a soundstage which is over 12,000 sq. ft. that’s used for concerts. In the house, Prince has a guitar room, a game room and “The Vault” where he stores unreleased material.

RELATED: All-Night Prince Dance Party Planned At First Avenue

In 2000 when he allowed fans to buy passes to tour the house, via MTV, no one was allowed in “The Vault”, not even the fans that purchased the VIP tour tickets.

As Paisley Park is private property, there are hardly ever opportunities for tours, thus allowing the public to purchase opportunities to tour was rare. However, sometimes Prince would announce when there was a party, to which anyone could show up, with limited capacity of course.

RELATED: Jimmy Jam Talks On Prince’s Life, Legacy

According to the AP, Prince had a dance party Saturday night where he made a brief appearance to show everyone that he was okay, saying: “Wait a few days before you waste any prayers.”

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia