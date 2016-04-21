Paisley Park: The Place Prince Called Home

It’s been reported that Prince has passed away at the age of 57 at his estate Paisley Park, where he hosted parties and recorded music.
Paisley Park is about 30-40 minutes west of Minneapolis. It’s a $10 million complex that was used for recording, rehearsal, video and film productions and it was designed and owned by Prince.
Construction began in 1985 before it opened officially on September 11, 1987, according to Prince.org.
Outside of just recording music, there’s actually a soundstage which is over 12,000 sq. ft. that’s used for concerts. In the house, Prince has a guitar room, a game room and “The Vault” where he stores unreleased material.
In 2000 when he allowed fans to buy passes to tour the house, via MTV, no one was allowed in “The Vault”, not even the fans that purchased the VIP tour tickets.
As Paisley Park is private property, there are hardly ever opportunities for tours, thus allowing the public to purchase opportunities to tour was rare. However, sometimes Prince would announce when there was a party, to which anyone could show up, with limited capacity of course.
According to the AP, Prince had a dance party Saturday night where he made a brief appearance to show everyone that he was okay, saying: “Wait a few days before you waste any prayers.”
