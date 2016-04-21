Thousands Gather To Celebrate Prince At First Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The world was shocked to learn Thursday morning that music icon Prince, 57, was found dead in his Chanhassen home and recording studio Paisley Park.

All day long, hundreds of fans gathered outside First Avenue, where “Purple Rain” was filmed, to celebrate his life. They packed the streets for a memorial party Thursday night.

The folks from the 89.3 The Current called it a giant wake for all of Prince’s local fans to participate in. It was a night of tears, laughs, memories, and legendary music.

Thousands lined the 7th Street outside of First Avenue, where the block was barricaded to accommodate the massive crowd.

“I think this shows you the impact that Prince has on this city,” Andrea Swensson said. “I mean, they literally shut it down.”

Local acts took the stage to perform their take on the Purple One’s music. The party wrapped up at 10 p.m., after which fans headed inside the venue to take part in a free, all-night dance party in Prince’s memory. That same party will take place Friday and Saturday nights, starting a 1:30 a.m.

Despite the range of emotions on their faces, Prince fans danced, sang and shared some of their favorite memories.

“Purple Rain was the first rated-R movie I went to without my parents!” Johnette Jordan said.

Judging by the energy in the street Thursday night, the crowd will likely make it to sun up — just as Prince would’ve wanted.