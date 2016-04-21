On Social Media, The World Grieves For Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The reports of the passing of iconic Minnesota musician Prince Thursday morning prompted an outpouring of sorrow on social media.
TMZ first reported that the “Purple Rain” creator’s body was found at his Paisley Park studio in Chanhassen. The Associated Press later confirmed it.
Prince, who was born Prince Rogers Nelson, was 57.
On social media, the response to his passing was swift: disbelief followed by sadness.
The hashtag #RIPPrince quickly began trending on Twitter, and musicians, celebrities and fans across the world expressed their appreciation for the Minneapolis native.
