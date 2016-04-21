On Social Media, The World Grieves For Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The reports of the passing of iconic Minnesota musician Prince Thursday morning prompted an outpouring of sorrow on social media.

TMZ first reported that the “Purple Rain” creator’s body was found at his Paisley Park studio in Chanhassen. The Associated Press later confirmed it.

Prince, who was born Prince Rogers Nelson, was 57.

On social media, the response to his passing was swift: disbelief followed by sadness.

The hashtag #RIPPrince quickly began trending on Twitter, and musicians, celebrities and fans across the world expressed their appreciation for the Minneapolis native.

—–

Prince the doves really are crying now. Listening to your music. Remembering you. #RIPPrince — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 21, 2016

Dear brother PRINCE…no words for this deep sadness. Loved you deeply & the precious memories shall forever enrich my soul and empower me. — Cornel West (@CornelWest) April 21, 2016

R.I.P PRINCE, another icon gone to soon — SHAQ (@SHAQ) April 21, 2016

Long Live The King. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) April 21, 2016

I will miss a good friend who was so talented. He was such a great performer / guitar player. Sleep well Prince 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4EZLFyGw9X — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) April 21, 2016

R. I. P to the King Prince thank u for inspiring me to be a Musician First and using this tool to heal people — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) April 21, 2016

Today is the worst day ever. Prince R.I.P I am crying! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) April 21, 2016

Prince was a true gentleman, a king among men. He was as sharp and as talented as they come. I'm so glad I was lucky enough to work with him — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) April 21, 2016

Fitting that it's raining in Minneapolis today. pic.twitter.com/s5KFurDhHi — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 21, 2016

Numb. Stunned. This can't be real. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 21, 2016

Wow so sad… We have lost too many musical legends this year and the great Prince just joined them, R.I.P good sir. #RIPprince — Bubs (@broncobubs) April 21, 2016

Boys 4 Life… Ain't nobody bad like Prince! https://t.co/ZdtMXE8pPU — Morris Day (@TheMorrisDay) April 21, 2016

"I am yours now and you are mine

And together we'll love through all

space and time, so don't cry…" RIP @prince — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) April 21, 2016

And just like that…the world lost a lot of magic ✨ Rest in peace Prince! Thanks for giving us so much… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 21, 2016

Im sooooo very sad right now… PRINCE can't die. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 21, 2016

Prince was brilliant and larger than life. What a sad day. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 21, 2016

I'm Crushed!! UK news reporting Prince Is Dead?! For Real?! Massive Loss for us all! What a Genius! Speechless. — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 21, 2016

This is what it sounds like when doves cry.. Prince R.I.P.

Condolences to his family & 2 us all — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) April 21, 2016

Once, Prince yelled from the stage that I could dance. He was likely yelling to the girl behind me, but it's still my happiest moment. RIP. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) April 21, 2016

Once again Heaven's band just got even more incredible. One of my absolute idols #Prince. Thank u for showing me what true GREATNESS is!! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 21, 2016

So this is what it sounds like when doves cry. Prince, you shall be missed by all. Thanks for the music and the joy. pic.twitter.com/rSPit2NcIp — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 21, 2016

I'm so sad as is the world. We loved you Prince. RIP dear One. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) April 21, 2016

RIP Prince. The world feels a lot less weird and wonderful right now. — Jeremy Messersmith (@jmessersmith) April 21, 2016

damn. i love you prince.

safe travels. — atmosphere (@atmosphere) April 21, 2016

Genuinely gutted about Prince so glad I got to see him live #RIPPrince — rachael francis (@rachfrancis) April 21, 2016

Grim Reaper: I'm so sorry…

Prince: It's all right.

Grim Reaper (singing): I never meant to cause you any trouble…

Prince: (laughs) 💜 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 21, 2016

In my lifetime, there's never been an artist like Prince: so fearless, so uncompromising, so devoted to his music. This loss is incaculable — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) April 21, 2016

RIP Prince. The only person I ever saw a crowd part for. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) April 21, 2016

Genuinely shocked, saddened by the loss of talent unparalleled. Let his musical gifts heal us all today and forever. Thank you Prince — DJ Shadow (@djshadow) April 21, 2016