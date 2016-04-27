Prince’s Fmr. Lawyer: ‘Vault’ Songs Could Be Worth Millions

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prince’s family is in court to get control of his estate.
Along with the millions of dollars at stake, Prince’s music catalog is in limbo.
Prince’s former attorney, Ken Abdo, says a vault in Paisley Park includes dozens of unpublished albums and recordings that could be worth millions.
“You would see hundreds of these two-inch tapes in their cardboard containers,” Abdo said. “For every recognizable song, there was like 10 that I’d never heard of.”
Abdo says the songs in the vault contain iconic American culture and should be archived for future generations.
MORE HEADLINES
Law Enforcement: Prince Had Painkillers When He Died
Trust Company To Temporarily Manage Prince’s Estate
Report: Authorities Focus On Drugs In Prince Death Investigation
Report: Prince’s Bodyguards Carried Him From Plane To Medical Care
Prince’s Private Nature Will Be Honored, Friends Say
Prince’s Band ‘The Revolution’ To Reunite For Concert Series
Did Prince’s Religion Play A Role In His Death?
Prince’s Countless Charitable Activities Come To Light After His Death
One Comment