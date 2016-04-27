Prince’s Fmr. Lawyer: ‘Vault’ Songs Could Be Worth Millions

April 27, 2016 6:58 PM
Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prince’s family is in court to get control of his estate.

Along with the millions of dollars at stake, Prince’s music catalog is in limbo.

Prince’s former attorney, Ken Abdo, says a vault in Paisley Park includes dozens of unpublished albums and recordings that could be worth millions.

“You would see hundreds of these two-inch tapes in their cardboard containers,” Abdo said. “For every recognizable song, there was like 10 that I’d never heard of.”

Abdo says the songs in the vault contain iconic American culture and should be archived for future generations.

