Globe University, Minn. AG Rest Cases In Fraud Trial

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Both sides have rested their arguments in another case brought by the state against a private for-profit college.
Attorney General Lori Swanson is suing Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business in a bench trial in Hennepin County Court.
The suit claims the school misled students who took courses hoping to become police officers.
Many students say they spent tens of thousands of dollars for worthless degrees and credits that did not transfer.
Judge James Moore will accept written briefs and will likely issue his ruling sometime this summer.
