Animal Humane Society Hosts ‘Walk For Animals’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People and their pets were out and about Saturday to support animals in need of a good home.
The Animal Humane Society’s “Walk for Animals” was held in Golden Valley Saturday morning.
Gallery: 2016 Animal Humane Society “Walk For Animals”
It’s an annual event that raises money to help the Humane Society give food, shelter and medical care to pets in need. There were games, contests, and services like microchipping and nail trims.
And as photojournalist Brad Earley shows us in the video above, there was no shortage of love for pets, big and small.
WCCO’s telethon for the event raised nearly $124,000. Overall, the walk raised nearly $1,000,000 for the Humane Society.
How do we support the wcco team that is walking for pets in this event??