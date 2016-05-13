Mystery Machine Crashes Into St. Paul Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ruh-roh! A van painted like Scooby and the gang’s Mystery Machine crashed into a St. Paul home early Friday morning.
According to police, officers responded at 3:07 a.m. to the 700 block of Nevada Ave. E. to contact the registered owner of a vehicle that had struck a house on on the 1000 block of Fourth Street East near the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul.
Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from the resident at the Nevada Ave. location.
Two teenagers were arrested and released, police said.
