Minneapolis Terror Trial: A Timeline

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over the past several years in Minneapolis, federal authorities say 10 young men attempted to provide material support to the terrorist organization ISIS.

Below is a timeline of events and evidence in the case, as according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and WCCO’s own reporting.

——-

Summer 2013 — Hanad Mohallim visits cousins in Canada who were radicalized. Three of those cousins would later head to Syria, where intelligence officers believe they died fighting with ISIS.

Sometime in Early Spring 2014 — Hanad Mohallim leaves to Turkey to eventually head to Syria and join ISIS. His mother later follows him to try to persuade him to come home.

That same day, three defendants (Guled Omar, Adnan Farah and Abdullahi Yusuf) go to a restaurant and discuss joining ISIS. That night, they head to a mosque where they play basketball and watch videos glorifying religious violence overseas.

They were also there with Abdirizak Warsame, Zacharia Abdurahman, Abdi Nur, Mohamed Farah (Adnan’s brother) and Abdirahman Daud.

Later in Spring 2014 — Several of the young men meet, and Omar is elected “emir” — or leader — of the group. The meeting was the first time they discussed the possibility of traveling to Syria by way of Mexico.

A Little Later in Spring 2014 — Yusuf Jama, a friend of several of the young men, reveals he has a U.S. passport and has saved $5,000 to head to Syria. Omar, planning his departure for Syria, names Warsame to replace him as emir of the group.

April 16, 2014 — Warsame applies for an expedited U.S. passport, but his application is denied.

May 24, 2014 — Omar, Abdirahman Bashir and Jama attempt to drive to California, where they plan to cross the border into Mexico. The plan is thwarted by Omar’s family.

May 28, 2014 — Abdullahi Yusuf is stopped from boarding a flight to Turkey at MSP airport.

May 29, 2014 — Abdi Nur boards a flight from MSP to Istanbul, Turkey.

Late May 2014 — Bashir heads to San Diego, where he awaits contact from Douglas McCain, another Minnesota man who had joined ISIS in Syria.

June 6, 2014 — Abdi Nur calls a family member from a Turkish telephone number.

June 8, 2014 — Jama heads to New York via Greyhound bus.

June 9, 2014 — Jama boards a flight from New York to Istanbul. Intelligence officers believe he eventually reached Syria and joined ISIS.

June 25, 2014 — Jama phones home to his family using the same Turkish phone number that Abdi Nur used to phone home.

August 2014 — Warsame succeeds in obtaining a U.S. passport.

August 2014 — Jama is believed to be killed fighting with ISIS.

August 19, 2014 — Mohamed Roble receives more than $91,000 from the state of Minnesota and others as part of a settlement with the survivors of the 2007 I-35W bridge collapse in Minneapolis. Roble was 11 years old at the time, and wasn’t eligible to receive the money until this day — his 18th birthday. Prosecutors say he later used some of that money to buy expedited passports for himself and the other defendants.

October 4, 2014 — Roble and his mother travel to China.

November 6-10, 2014 — Roble travels to Turkey by himself using money he received from the I-35W bridge collapse settlement. He told his mother he went to Turkey to go shopping.

November 6, 2014 — Omar attempts to fly from MSP to San Diego, but is stopped by authorities.

November 8, 2014 — Hanad Musse, Mohamed Farah, Zacharia Abdurahman and Hamza Ahmed attempt to board flights from JFK airport to various cities in Southeastern Europe after traveling to New York City by bus. Federal authorities stop them from boarding those flights.

A few days later, the rest return to Minneapolis by bus.

November 10, 2014 — FBI agents go to Guled Omar’s house to interview a member of his family. There, his brother Mohamed Omar threatened FBI agents. He is arrested and charged with making threats to officers.

November 25, 2014 — Abdullahi Yusuf and Abdi Nur are charged with conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization. Yusuf is arrested, but Nur had already left the country in May 2014.

December 27, 2014 — Roble again traveled to Istanbul. He never returned, and FBI believe he is in Syria with ISIS. Over his three months in Turkey, the FBI says Roble withdrew more than $47,000 from his bank account, which they believed he used to provide financial support to ISIS.

January 2015 — Abdirahman Bashir begins cooperating with the FBI as an informant on the group.

January 27, 2015 — A judge orders Abdullahi Yusuf released to halfway house.

February 2015 — Bashir begins making secret recording of other members of the group for the FBI. He continues doing so through April of 2015.

February 19, 2015 — Hamza Ahmed is arrested and charged with attempting to provide aid to ISIS.

April 14, 2015 — Adnan Farah is offered an unusual chance to change his plea to guilty, which he does. Attorneys suggested a local Imam — who had offered legal aid to the young men — pressured him into his initial plea.

April 19, 2015 — Mohamed Farah, Adnan Farah, Abdirahman Daud, Zacharia Abdurahman, Hanad Musse and Guled Omar are arrested. Two are arrested in San Diego and four others are arrested in Minneapolis.

April 20, 2015 — All six defendants are charged with trying to join ISIS.

April 23, 2015 — Abdullahi Yusuf is sent back to jail after authorities find a box cutter under his bed at the halfway house.

April 24, 2015 — Mahamed Abukar Said threatens the U.S. Attorney and the FBI on Twitter. He is arrested and charged.

April 25, 2015 — Hamza Ahmed is offered another unusual chance to change his plea to guilty, which he does. Prosecutors said there was “impermissible interference” that kept Ahmed from properly reviewing the initial plea deal.

May 19, 2015 — Prosecutors accuse Hamza Ahmed and Hanad Musse of using federal student loan money to buy tickets to Greece and Turkey in an attempt to join ISIS.

June 9, 2015 — Guled Omar’s brother Mohamed is ordered released from federal custody. He had threatened FBI agents after they came to his home to interview another member of his family.

The decision to release him came after an unrelated U.S. Supreme Court ruling said that threatening words, in some cases, qualify as protected free speech.

September 9, 2015 — Hanad Musse pleads guilty in court.

September 17, 2015 — Zacharia Abdurahman pleads guilty in court, and for the first time publicly names Bashir as the FBI’s informant.

December 9, 2015 — Abdirizak Warsame is arrested and charged with trying to join ISIS.

February 11, 2016 — Warsame pleads guilty and gives testimony about what happened.

May 9, 2016 — Trial for the three remaining defendants, Daud, Farah and Omar, begins. The charges for the three are as follows:

Daud has been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder outside the United States, conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and prerjury (lying under oath to grand jury).

Farah has been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder outside the United States, conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, perjury (lying under oath to grand jury) and false statement (to FBI agents). He has also been charged with two counts of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

And Omar has been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder outside the United States, conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and attempted financial aid fraud. He has also been charged with two counts of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

June 3, 2016 — A jury finds Daud, Farah and Omar guilty on all counts.

——-