Minnesota Man To Face Homicide Trial In Wisconsin

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A judge in eastern Wisconsin has ordered a Minnesota man to face trial after a detective testified the defendant’s DNA was found on the trigger of a gun used in a homicide.
Manitowoc County Judge Gary Bendix found probable cause for Quinn Orn Smith to stand trial in the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Kor Yang in February.
The 22-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Police are still looking a 25-year-old Twin Cities man. Investigators say both Smith and the second suspect are known gang members. Prosecutors say DNA from the second suspect was also found on the gun.
Manitowoc Detective Mike Stone testified Wednesday the weapon was found discarded on top of the snow about half a block from the shooting.
