IKEA Recalls 29 Million Dressers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — IKEA is going to stop selling dressers that have been linked to the deaths of 6 children, including a 22-month-old from Apple Valley.
Theodore McGhee died after an IKEA dresser tipped over and fell on him. Last year, IKEA put out a video to warn customers that these items could fall and also gave out 300,000 anchoring kits to help secure the dressers to a wall.
Now, 29 million of them are being recalled, but it’s a step consumer experts say it should have happened much sooner.
“I don’t think this was quick enough. This product needed to come off the market. I wish it had been sooner. I wish that no children had been killed and no children had been injured,” Rachel Weintraub with the Consumer Federation of America said.
IKEA says if you have one of the dressers, you should stop using it immediately.
For more information on the recall, click here.
