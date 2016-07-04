Police Investigating String Of Twin Cities Bike Shop Thefts

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are on the lookout for thieves who have broken into at least four bike shops in the Twin Cities in the last couple of weeks.

The most recent theft happened Saturday morning at Jonny Rock Bikes on Excelsior Boulevard in Hopkins.

“Once they broke into [the back door], then they went back to the electrical panel and phone panel and just ripped everything apart,” said Jonny Rock owner Jonathan Minks.

Minks says about $10,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from his bike shop after thieves disabled his security system.

“[I’m] angry that something like this happened,” said Minks. “Frustrated that it ruined my family’s weekend.”

He says thieves took six of his most expensive bikes, all valued at well over $1,000 each. They include a new Surly Krampus, a new Norco Fat Bike and a KHS mountain bike. They also grabbed two new kids’ bikes.

Minks suspects the stolen merchandise will end up for sale online.

“Some of the bikes were very unique bikes,” he said. “Those bikes could show up on a number of social media groups, internet groups, Craigslist, eBay as either a complete bike or they could be parted out and stripped, and sold as parts.”

Security cameras at other bike shops hit in recent weeks captured pictures of the criminals.

The staff at Gear West in Long Lake shared pictures with Minks, as well as surveillance photos from a theft at an Erik’s Bike Shop in Minneapolis.

Minks says there was one witness to the theft at his shop.

“His first thoughts were that it was going to be a red or maroon Hyundai or Honda car,” Minks said. “Caucasian male, dark hair. That’s about all.”

Minks says the thieves also took tools, parts, lights and a bike rack. He has replaced and upgraded his security system.

Trailhead Cycling in Champlin is one of the other places that was hit.

Police don’t know if the thefts are related, but are looking into it. If you have any information about the thefts, call police.

The full list of bikes stolen from Jonny Rock is below.