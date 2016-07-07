Police Union: Don’t Forget Officers’ Right To Due Process

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The union representing the officers involved in the Philando Castile shooting released a statement Thursday evening, describing the incident as a tragedy.

Sean Gormley, the executive director of Law Enforcement Labor Services, described the shooting as terrible for everyone involved, especially Castile’s family.

The statement went on to say, however, that it’s “important to remember, despite the graphic nature of the video, that there is still a great deal we don’t know about what happened in this incident and why.”

Gormley says the union supports an open, thorough and objective investigation into the shooting.

“We also support the officers’ rights to due process,” the statement said. “The right of due process is afforded to all Americans.”

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Public safety officials said the name of the officer involved will be released after he is interviewed.

The U.S. Department of Justice is monitoring the BCA’s investigation into the shooting, which Gov. Mark Dayton suggested would not have happened had Castile been white.

Castile was fatally shot by a St. Anthony Police Department officer late Wednesday night. His girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, broadcasted the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook Live, sparking international outrage.

In the video, Reynolds said Castile told the officer he was armed and had a permit to carry. When he reached for his driver’s license, Reynolds said, the officer shot him four times.