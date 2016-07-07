Protesters Gather At Governor’s Mansion Following Death Of Philando Castile

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – Protesters have gathered at the Governor’s Mansion Thursday morning in St. Paul following the officer-involved shooting of 32-year-old Philando Castile.
Up until 2 a.m., hundreds gathered at Larpenteur Avenue and Fry Street, where the shooting occurred.
They then moved to the Governor’s Mansion.
The crowd chanted early Thursday morning, demanding action from Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton. Police prevented vehicles from approaching, but music blared from a car parked just outside the gate, which protesters festooned with yellow police line tape.
“No justice, no sleep,” the protesters chanted. “Mark Dayton, do you care?”
It wasn’t immediately clear if the governor was home. The lights inside the mansion were mostly off.
Dayton’s spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from The Associated Press.
Cars driving by have also been honking their horns hoping to get Gov. Mark Dayton’s attention.
