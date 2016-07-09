Lynx Wearing Special Shirts To Honor Victims Of Violence

July 9, 2016 7:02 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Lynx, Philando Castile

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several Minnesota Lynx players held a press conference prior to their game against the Dallas Wings Saturday to address the violence of the past week.

Seimone Augustus, Rebekkah Brunson, Maya Moore and Lindsay Whalen called a press conference prior to Saturday’s game and spoke out against racial profiling.

They said they’ll be wearing special shirts in remembrance of all who have died. The shirts say “Change Starts With Us” on the front and on the back honor all those who lost their lives in the shootings this week.

“Racism and unjust, phobic fear of black males and disregard of black females is very real,” said Brunson. “When we look at the facts it’s hard to deny that there’s a real problem in our society. I am scared for my brothers and sisters, my nieces and nephews, my future son or daughter.”

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch