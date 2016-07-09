Lynx Wearing Special Shirts To Honor Victims Of Violence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several Minnesota Lynx players held a press conference prior to their game against the Dallas Wings Saturday to address the violence of the past week.
Seimone Augustus, Rebekkah Brunson, Maya Moore and Lindsay Whalen called a press conference prior to Saturday’s game and spoke out against racial profiling.
They said they’ll be wearing special shirts in remembrance of all who have died. The shirts say “Change Starts With Us” on the front and on the back honor all those who lost their lives in the shootings this week.
“Racism and unjust, phobic fear of black males and disregard of black females is very real,” said Brunson. “When we look at the facts it’s hard to deny that there’s a real problem in our society. I am scared for my brothers and sisters, my nieces and nephews, my future son or daughter.”
