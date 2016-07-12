Philando Castile’s Family Confirms He Had A Permit To Carry A Firearm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Philando Castile’s family has confirmed to WCCO that he had a permit to carry a firearm when he was shot and killed by a St. Anthony Police officer last week.
Castile’s family provided WCCO with a copy of the permit Tuesday night.
The document, dated June 4, 2015, lists Castile’s name and address, along with the rules guiding the permit to carry as defined by Minnesota statutes.
Castile, 32, was shot and killed by Officer Jeronimo Yanez of the St. Anthony Police during a July 6 traffic stop. Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, live streamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook, and described the encounter. The video went viral and sparked worldwide outrage.
In the video, Reynolds says the officer asked for Castile’s license and registration. Reynolds says Castile told the officer he had a permit to carry a firearm, then reached for his wallet before Officer Yanez fired. Because permits to carry firearms are not public record in Hennepin County, it was unconfirmed if Castile had a valid permit, until now.
