Mike’s Mix: Hang Glider

July 16, 2016 7:58 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, Mike stopped by Third Bird for a Hang Glider.

Hang Glider

¾ oz Plymouth Gin (or another London Dry style gin)
¾ oz Aperol
¾ oz Amaro Nonino
¾ fresh lemon juice

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin, and shake over ice.  Double strain into a chilled coupe glass, and garnish with an expressed lemon peel.

Taste Test

First there was the cocktail known as “The Last Word.”  A riff on that recipe created the “Paper Plane.”  A third iteration — that substitutes gin for bourbon — is a light and delicious summer refresher named the “Hang Glider.”

Personally, I can’t see how the nuanced, herbaceous Amaro Nanino and citrus-forward Aperol apertif could stand up to bourbon; so, I appreciate this well-balanced gin-forward option that makes use of sturdy London-Dry style gin, instead.

————————-

The Third Bird promotes the spontaneous assembly of cocktails, food, and friends in Loring Park.

(612) 767-9495

www.thethirdbirdmpls.com

