St. Paul Man Charged With Kidnapping, Sexual Assault Ruled Incompetent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man has been ruled incompetent to stand trial on charges that he abducted and sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl in May.
A judge accepted mental competency findings for 48-year-old August Ruthaferd who was known as Mark Meihofer when WCCO first reported this story. The judge moved that he be civilly committed.
Ruthaferd had been charged with kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault. Court records say the girl was with her father who was checking on a rental property on May 5.
Prosecutors say Ruthaferd kidnapped the girl, took her to a boarding house, bound her with tape and assaulted her.
