Going Back-To-School Shopping? Save Your Receipts

School Supplies Purchases Can Qualify For Tax Refunds August 24, 2016 7:24 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Back-to-school time can mean bigger tax refunds for parents.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is telling parents to save receipts from buying school supplies as many purchases qualify for tax credits and refunds.

Things like paper, pens, notebooks and text books can be applied. There are also breaks for things like renting musical instruments and after school tutoring.

For more information, visit the Revenue booth in the Education Building at the Minnesota State Fair.

  1. Carrie Garcia (@ccalwyz) says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    I tried to claim this on my 2015 State Taxes. According to my Turbo Tax calculations based on entering school supplies and tutoring fees, I was to get back $1200. The State reviewed my returns, asked for the receipts and tutoring proof, and after I provided everything they said I could not write off supplies and took $400 off my return, which I finally got in late April after filing in January.

