After 5 Years In Business, Tot Boss Makes First State Fair Appearance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two food vendors are making their first appearance at the Minnesota State Fair this year: Tot Boss and Oofda Tacos.

Unlike many food vendors, Tot Boss didn’t have to wait decades to get into the fair. Dan Docken just started Tot Boss just five years ago, and he had so much success that the Great Minnesota Get-Together welcomed him right in.

“I grew up eating tator tots in elementary school, and on my mom’s tator tot hot dish,” he said.

It’s true — tator tots have long been a part of our diet here in Minnesota. So Docken decided it was time to build on those childhood meals. For his first time at the State Fair, he’s hoping for the best.

“I’m hoping for the best and I believe it’s going to be crazy busy, and I look forward to it,” he said.

It allows Docken to introduce the masses to some of his most popular dishes, like the loaded tator tots. Crispy Ore Ida tots are topped with cheddar cheese made from scratch, bacon, sour cream and chives, making it more like a meal rather than a snack.

On the tator tot nachos, you won’t miss the tortilla chips — it’s filled with all the key ingredients.

What separates Tot Boss from his competition is how the food is made. Docken made a point to use gluten free cheese and grease after seeing the limits of a gluten allergy.

“It became a little bit of a passion to help create some nice food optionS for people with Celiac’s,” he said.

In all, he’ll have eight varieties of tator tots on the menu, ready to create repeat customers at the Minnesota State Fair.

You can find Tot Boss south of the Kidway, on the east side of Underwood Avenue.