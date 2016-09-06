Danny Heinrich’s Confession: Minute-By-Minute

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A Minnesota man has confessed to kidnapping and killing 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling nearly 27 years ago.

Danny Heinrich made the admission Tuesday as he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in federal court in Minneapolis.

Heinrich led authorities to Jacob’s remains last week, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing case.

He admitted abducting Jacob near the boy’s home in the central Minnesota community of St. Joseph on Oct. 22, 1989.

Authorities named Heinrich as a person of interest last October when they announced the child pornography charges.

WCCO reporter Nina Moini was at the court building Tuesday afternoon, and provided the details from Heinrich’s testimony:

A Federal court hearing for Danny Heinrich about to begin in Mpls. Patty and Jerry Wetterling are in the courtroom #JacobWetterling @WCCO — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Danny Heinrich inside a Mpls fed courtroom for change of plea hearing. Also present, Wetterling Fam, case agents from FBI, BCA, Stearns Co — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Danny Heinrich is right now signing paperwork for his plea agreement. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich changes plea to GUILTY. Judge is asking if Heinrich competent and understands consequences of plea. Heinrich is placed under oath. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich in dark pants, light shirt, standing @ podium before judge. Answering basic questions about his life like education, place of birth — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich tells judge he was last employed at Plywood company in Buffalo Mn for 10+ years and has never had addiction issues. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Charge is receipt of child porn. Heinrich must now disclose why he is in fact guilty to state prosecutors as part of his agreement. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

To be clear– no mention yet of Jacob Wetterling. State asking Heinrich about child porn charges from last year, Heinrich answers under oath — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Prosecutor describes in detail contents of child porn Heinrich admits to having in his possession. Heinrich matter of factly answering ?'s — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich admits possessing at least 150 child porn images– this is from last year's search of his Annandale home — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich admits possessing at least 150 child porn images– this is from last year's search of his Annandale home — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

BREAKING- Heinrich admits kidnapping #JacobWetterling describing what he did to him now as part of plea agreement — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich – says had a mask and revolver- can't recall what three children he encountered said to him. (Jacob, his brother and a friend) — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich says he handcuffed Jacob behind his back- put him in car. Says Jacob said "what did I do wrong?" — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich said he had a police scanner in his car once he kidnapped #JacobWetterling — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich describes sexually assaulting Jacob in rural area of Paynesville. Says Jacob said he was cold. Says Jacob cried. Wanted to go home. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich says his revolver was never loaded until he panicked later in the day. Heinrich says he killed Jacob. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich says he went home for a while to Plaza apt in Paynesville before returning later to hide Jacob's body. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich says his shovel wasn't big enough so he had to take one from a neighboring construction company. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich says he placed Jacob in a grave and used a bobcat to fill the area. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich says he threw Jacobs shoes into a body of water because he noticed he had forgotten to bury them. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich says checked back on burial site one year later and saw Jacobs red jacket was visible. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich says he transferred Jacobs remains to a nearby farm and buried them again a year after original burial. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich's voice is shaky at times. Matter of fact at times. He appeared to sound emotional when he discussed the moment he murdered Jacob. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich confirms he acted alone in kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of #JacobWetterling — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Note- I am tweeting from separate overflow room. I cannot see the Wetterling family. I cannot imagine what they are experiencing right now. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich says he had never met either of the boys (Jared, Jacob) before kidnapping them. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

It is done. Heinrich done describing what he did to Jacob and Jared. Beyond disturbing. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Heinrich ordered to turn over his computer. Min sentence is 5yrs, max is 20. Court Recommendation is max sentence. Heinrich is 53yrs old — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Sentencing is at later date. Heinrich may be put in sex offender civil program after his criminal sentence, judge says. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

There will be no state prosecution for the crimes committed in 1989, judge says. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved.This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)