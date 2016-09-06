Danny Heinrich’s Confession: Minute-By-Minute

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A Minnesota man has confessed to kidnapping and killing 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling nearly 27 years ago.
Danny Heinrich made the admission Tuesday as he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in federal court in Minneapolis.
Heinrich led authorities to Jacob’s remains last week, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing case.
He admitted abducting Jacob near the boy’s home in the central Minnesota community of St. Joseph on Oct. 22, 1989.
Authorities named Heinrich as a person of interest last October when they announced the child pornography charges.
WCCO reporter Nina Moini was at the court building Tuesday afternoon, and provided the details from Heinrich’s testimony:
One Comment
Heinrich is a psychopathic murderer and pathological liar. I don’t believe a word of what he said. His memory of the atrocity has been repressed because the crime is so heinous. He’s making up details as he goes so he’ll gain more mercy in jail and be more infamous. I’m of the belief he commtted the most unthinkable sexual misconducts to the boy without his mask on and killed him so he couldn’t be identified. The Scheierl boy most likely experienced similar treatement. Hopefully prison justice takes care of him quickly so he can rot in he!! for all eternity.
This article is a waste of space as is the monster who committed the crimes. Why would you want to inspire other sickos with it? We all know there are plenty more of them out there.
Why is it we never hear Heinrich’s actual voice when so much has been made of its distinctive qualities, which might help other victims out there identify him as much as his photo would.
