Metro Transit Breaks Record For Highest Single-Day Ridership On Sept. 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bunch of big events around the Twin Cities resulted in Metro Transit’s biggest day of ridership last Thursday.
Metro Transit officials say nearly 370,000 rides were taken statewide on Sept. 1, breaking the record for single-day ridership in recent memory.
Also, with more than 117,000 rides on the Blue and Green light rail lines, a single-day light rail ridership record was also set on Sept. 1.
Officials say the record-breaking numbers were due to commuters heading to the Minnesota State Fair along with the Twins, Vikings, Gophers and Saints all hosting home games.
“Facing one of the busiest days in our history, we delivered safe, effective service that allowed residents to focus on the festivities instead of the frustrations that come with traffic,” General Manager Brian Lamb said. “Our performance is a testament to our staff’s talents as well as the value of an integrated transit system that only gets stronger as it expands.”
Metro Transit also provided a record number of rides – both express bus and regular route – to and from the State Fair. Officials say Metro Transit served 16 percent of the fair’s record 1.9 million visitors.
One Comment
Yep. lots of rides taken. No mention of how many fares were paid. Black thugs ride the Somali trolleys free.