Police: Assault Possibly Involved 4 Gophers Football Players

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO has learned more about a Minneapolis police investigation involving four Gopher football players.

Police say the players are possibly connected to a rape that was reported earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Minneapolis police confirms the department is investigating four Gopher football players and working to determine if they are involved, in any way, in a criminal sexual conduct case.

On Saturday Gopher football coach Tracy Claeys announced he’d suspended four players for a violation of team rules, but didn’t offer specifics.

The four players the coach suspended are cornerbacks KiAnte Hardin and Ray Buford, safety Dior Johnson and defensive end Tamarion Johnson.

WCCO got a copy of the Minneapolis police report.

It shows a 22-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted.

That victim got medical attention prior to making the report.

There are no names or addresses listed, but the date and time of the alleged crime is Sept. 2 at 3:55 in the morning.

That’s just hours after the Gophers beat Oregon State in the season opener at TCF Bank Stadium.

This past Saturday, coach Claeys spoke briefly about the suspensions during his postgame comments.

“All I know is they’re suspended because they busted team rules. So we’ll deal with it day by day,” Claeys said.

Coach Claeys also said he doesn’t know how long the suspensions will last.

Minneapolis police offered no other details about the case.

They do say once the investigation is complete, the information will be handed over to the county attorney’s office if investigators think charges are warranted.