Minnesota Restaurant Posts ‘Muslims Get Out’ Sign

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota restaurant owner upset over what happened in St. Cloud posted a controversial sign Monday morning.
The sign outside Treats Family Restaurant in Lonsdale, Minnesota, reads “Muslims Get Out.” A second line reads “In Support Of St. Cloud.”
Owner Dan Ruedinger says the sign has led to some backlash, but he says business is up so much that he had to call in three extra workers Monday.
“It’s time that people started standing up, not worrying about the PC crowd and do what is right,” Ruedinger said. “And I feel what we’re doing is right. We are not targeting the Muslims in general, just the extremists. And that’s all I can say. It’s my right and I’m going to stand up, and I wish more people would do it.”
Payten Estepp was part of a group protesting the sign Monday night.
“I get it, it’s his right to say what he wants to say,” Estepp said. “But that’s giving Lonsdale a bad rap to everyone that drives by on 19, which is a very busy road, so people are going to see that and they’re going to think Lonsdale as a whole, as a community, is as crass as that sign.”
Ruedinger says he has no plans to take down or change the sign.
One Comment
Good for you sir. Thanks for exercising your right.
At least one American has woken up. These barbarians are at war with US. The choice is yours. Fight back or die. At least recognizing the issue is a beginning.
Trump 2016
Hats off to the Treats Family Restaurant. ‘Bout time someone had the courage to speak out what we are all thinking.
Courage? Really? Empty sloganeering is all it takes to show courage? Perhaps had he published his name and address on ISIS recruiting websites inviting all comers to fight him to the death (along with a cliche cartoon of a prophet). Or if he were to convert to Islam with the intention of infiltrating an extremist mosque and uncovering hidden sleeper cells. Telling Muslims to get out is no more courageous than anti-illegal bumperstickers stating “America is Full – Go Home”, Jose.
You are so right “FreedomIsntFree”, he needs to be more like you and post anonymously on a website. You are showing him what true courage is!
My name is Tor Nelson, I live in St. Cloud.
Sure it is.
If you’d like to stop by for coffee and discuss further you are welcome, Janet.
Maybe you could take an knee with Kaepertwit and wait for your head to be lopped off
@Craig
There’s a leap. I don’t think this guys stunt takes courage and you assume I’m with Black Lives Matter? No, that’s not me. And Kaepernick’s actions are just as hollow and meaningless as this guy’s. But I suppose the commenters here feel he is being “courageous” in voicing his unpopular opinion, right?
Your post wins the Irony medal for the day.
Go Pack! (Vikes suck)
Well, now the restaurant owner did what he did. You’re welcome to criticize his step as less than courageous. Since you went on to describe other actions that would demonstrate “real” courage, you’re also welcome to put your money where your mouth is and take those steps yourself.
Or we can just knock this straw man over all day.
The point being made was not that I am more courageous than this man but instead that this man’s action is not deserving of being labeled courageous.
If you want to switch topics and compare notches on our rifles we can but let’s settle this one first.
And to be clear, he didn’t call himself courageous, some poster here did. I disagree.
Cut this freedom fighter some slack… he doesn’t know any better. He is a Packer fan so we know the inbreeding runs deep, chromosomes are all mixed up and he is more attracted to his sisters and cousins than he is someone outside the family…. All he has is his beloved Packers and when they lose he loses it and goes into a deep rebellious depression… just tolerate him till the Packers win again and he will disappear.
My sister’s pretty hot but I really prefer your mom. :-O
How are those all those Super Bowl victories treating you… oh… wait… never mind
You must not have watched the football game.
What to paint Muslims as violent people who want to fight. You = epic fail
I would have added, Bacon wrapped Pork with a side of Bacon, today’s special.
Muslims are not required to follow their religion when outside of their country. They are also allowed to lie to infidels.
So that is how Obama got away with it. He has to tell the truth in Kenya, though.
My sentiments exactly. Good job sir. Keep it up and hopefully more people will exercise their right to freedom of speech as well.
Get your thumb out of your ass and read a book about the first amendment. It specifies you can say what you want and not be CHARGED. It does not mean there are no repercussions.
The repercussion appears to be; it was very good for his business. Isn’t America becoming Great Again just Great??
Today. Do you think this is the golden ticket to long term prosperity? Are you expecting him to start franchising “Treat’s Family Restaurant” locations across the country now (franchisees can’t be Middle Eastern though and all are required to purchase napkins with a cartoon of a bomb in a turban)? He got some notoriety and bump in revenue for a limited time. Those expressing they’ll be traveling to MN to visit this restaurant won’t. Those that felt it was really edgy to come eat this guys waffles today won’t keep doing so two weeks from now.
Of course his whole ban is just about chest puffing and publicity anyway, it’s as effective as my ban on Martians, neither of us has had any try to do business with us to date.
Actually the first amendment itself specifically says there will be no abridging freedom of speech. It does not say anything about the reprocussions of said speech. You are actually allowed by law to yell “fire” in a movie theatre, but if it causes a stampede you may be found responsible. If a state/county makes a law that says you can’t say fire in a theatre it is unconstitutional.
who cares what people think … muslims are not for western democratic society since they hope one day for the governing law to chance to a religious law.
Granted sometimes Trump is an ass BUT Hillary wants to let in 500,000 UNVETTED Syrians among whom may be possible terrorist or Jihadist combatants. Think about that next time you go to your local Mall, movie theater, nightclub or out to dinner. The Progressive talking heads say we have nothing to worry about. I am sure that the 9 citizens that got stabbed thought the same thing.
Your right. I hope it doesn’t happen, but all it will take is a Muslim walking into a Walmart and mowing down women and children with an AK-47.
That will be the key, which will cause a total outbreak of action against open borders and political correctness.
If it has to happen, October would be the best time.
Nope. They’ll blame a “lone wolf” and then try to ban all guns.
So he has a right to *say* that but if he tries to enforce his implied ban he’ll be breaking the law. It is illegal to deny service on the basis of religious affiliation. I take it you were only referring to his “right” to express a thought he won’t enforce, correct?
It is not illegal to ban people who belong to the world’s oldest, largest, most violent terrorist organization which for well over 1400 years has been masquerading as a religion and never deviating from its demand that the rest of the world “Convert or Die”
Time for the rest of the world to demand: “Repudiate your hate cult, or get out”
Despite your flowery language, yes it is. Do you have your pocket constitution handy? Check out the 14th amendment.
Sorry, but the 14th Amendment applies to government, not citizens. Each state has to pass their own anti-discrimination laws. Whether or not there are laws in this state that specifically state that no person can be refused service by a privately owned business open to the public is another discussion. Besides, telling people to “get out” isn’t refusing them service. In your world, anyone saying “muslims should leave the US” are breaking the law, but that’s where the 1st Amendment kicks in.
Protections are in place in Federal law via the civil rights act too. In any case, yes, anyone can say Muslims should not be allowed in this country. They’d be incorrect in terms of law and it’s a pretty silly position to take just on it’s merit (or better stated, lack thereof) but they have the right to say that. Just like I can say that most of you shouldn’t be allowed to vote. It’s incorrect and a pretty silly position but I can say it. I can probably even make a better case for it than has been attempted here to justify discrimination against Muslims. Statistically the majority of you are reaping more benefit from government than you are paying via taxes (even as you complain about how “high” they are). If you are not paying a net amount in once all services are reconciled you should be denied access to vote. How’s that? Given the progressive tax system and chronic deficits there are very few of us “in the black” with respect to our taxation. Sorry guys, I don’t want you have input on how my money is spent anymore. Yep, you. You make six figures? Big deal, you’re still not pulling your weight. No more vote for you, sorry. Come back to me when you really start to earn.
I can spout nonsense. It’s protected. The moment I try to block your entry to vote though I’m violating the law and should be stopped.
If this gentleman tries to act on the implication of his sign and refuse service to anyone based upon their religious affiliation he will be in violation of federal law. That’s cut and dry.
I wish there was a “like” button or a way to “upvote” you… Thanks again for an injection of common sense.
People here have been talking about his bump in business, I just read Yelp had to shut down his review page so this is not going well outside of his regular, loyal customer base.
Anyway, keep up the good work! 👍
The irony is that my voting patterns probably match 99% with the folks I’m disagreeing with here. I’ve voted republican in every race I’ve been eligible to vote (and I’ve voted at every opportunity, primary, general, local special elections, you name it). I’ve worked multiple times on John Kline’s campaign as well as many state house elections. Unfortunately there’s a very vocal contingent on the internet that feels no issue can possibly be pushed far enough to the fringes of right wing politics. This article was linked on Drudge (I know because I read him daily) and attracted a group of highly politicized extremists. Left or right, it doesn’t matter, the folks on both edges are nut cases. We see that here. As a multi-term chair of my local Young Republicans no one who knows me would accuse me of having liberal leaning yet I’m sure many here conjured images of some hippy radical organizing BLM protests at SCSU. Even now that people read this there are likely some thinking I’m a RINO. It’s a bit depressing what public discourse has come to.
Some people aren’t interested in a rational discussion of issues, they just want to have their own preconceptions (right or wrong) validated. Add in the feeling of oppression (again, right or wrong, some conservatives feel that political correctness is stifling them) and someone says something silly but that they’ve been holding in and suddenly he’s a champion.
Such is life.
I too have voted in every election possible and I’ve been involved in Democratic Party politics at one level or another for more than 40 years, that doesn’t keep me from appreciating common sense. Prior to the rise of the Tea Party, I often worked with Republicans in St. Paul on issues of common interest, that has become very difficult, if not impossible these days.
I’m glad you’re as involved as you are, we need much more of that on both sides of the aisle, thank you for your common sense comments and your hard work, even if we won’t agree on everything…
@Dan
I enjoy thoughtful debate. I don’t have to agree. Always happy to challenge my friends across the aisle🙂 Thank you for your kind words.
Well played sir. Well played indeed.
Good news for all alien non-citizen Muslims: In response to your demands; Minneapolis Public Housing Authority has modified it’s policies to allow holding your subsidized section 8 town-home or welfare tower suite rent-free while you are home overseas for El-kida, Isis or El-shskabob training and or other “personal business” for periods exceeding one calendar month or thirty consecutive days. Although your monthly welfare payments cannot as yet be sent overseas, you may pick them up immediately upon your return to the USA. Homeless US citizens and their children including homeless US armed forces veterans will be kept on waiting lists and not allowed to rent your units while you are at home overseas tending to what is important to you. We now pay your fare both ways for each round trip when you Go Home.
Controversial? How about calling it what it is: racist.
Oh the liberals are going to be upset! Great news!
TRUMP 2016!
What race would muslim be?
Islam isn’t a race you idiot. See what happens when you only have one comment in your little liberal playbook? You end up looking even dumber than usual.
This is what Education Minnesota government union goons teach in our public schools. Whenever illegals, criminals, sexually depraved, unjustly privileged and wrongly entitled, are called out for what they are: Play the race card. No mater how idiotic and baseless the claim. Works every time. It is like saying “It’s for the children.” Every time the Socialist morons raise your taxes to import more welfare criminals, malcontents, layabouts, enemies of Western Civilization and terrorists. “We need to legislate more and mor and more funds to promote cultural diversity, and English as a second language, more funds for sensitivity training and Socialism, instead of teaching reading, writing, arithmetic, now that we have abandoned academic standards in the schools in order to end the diversity gap.” Everybody deserves a diploma for showing up. Everybody deserves lifetime welfare, free airfare and resettlement funds, preferential treatment, special privileges and protections, free housing, EBT cards, education, Obamacare and citizenship if they can point to Minnesota on a map.
probably this poor restaurant owner was SELF-RADICALIZED by on-line websites, but we REALLY CAN’T say or do ANYTHING when we DO NOT EVEN KNOW HIS MOTIVATION YET!
“This is what Education Minnesota [missing comma] government [missing comma] union goons teach in our public schools. Whenever illegals, criminals, sexually depraved, unjustly privileged and wrongly entitled, [incorrect extra comma] are called out for what they are: [shouldn’t be a colon] Play [should be lower case] the race card. No mater [misspelling] how idiotic and baseless the claim. [sentence fragment] Works every time. [sentence fragment] It is like saying [missing comma] “It’s for the children.” Every time the Socialist morons raise your taxes to import more welfare criminals, malcontents, layabouts, enemies of Western Civilization and terrorists. “We need to legislate more and mor [misspelling] and more funds to promote cultural diversity, [incorrect extra comma] and English as a second language, [run on sentence] more funds for sensitivity training and Socialism, [incorrect extra comma] instead of teaching reading, writing, arithmetic, [the sentence is still running] now that we have abandoned academic standards in the schools in order to end the diversity gap.” [why was this in quotation marks] Everybody deserves a diploma for showing up. Everybody deserves lifetime welfare, free airfare and resettlement funds, [use semicolons for this list] preferential treatment, special privileges and protections, [again, semicolons] free housing, EBT cards, education, Obamacare and citizenship if they can point to Minnesota on a map.”
Damn you Education Minnesota! This is so true, fundamentals of education have indeed fallen short for this poster.
Excellent post! Talking points without an original thought in their liberal heads. Never look at any issue objectively just repeat what you heard on MSNBC recently. I love the way some of these sites make it difficult to type a comment by restricting keystrokes. Imagine how an just give up.
This is so sad to see all of this people on this site leaving nothing but negative comments. Whether you like or not, Islam will always be here and exist. There are a lot of great Americans that see things outside the box instead of only listening to Foxnews. Please read the other news sites besides Fox so u can be educated. The owner of the restaurant is exercising his rights and he can do that but this idiots on this site need some help. Peace to u all. Long live American and the world, this is the greatest country in the world and I’m glad to call myself an American and I will die defending this country from anyone and you idiots out there are not “more” American than me. So peace to u all.
You libreals live in a Alice in Wonderland fantasy world.
Muslim is not a race.
Neither is Judaism. Your point ?
Moral equivalence when put to the ‘toddler test’ = an immature comment like yours.
Actually it is. To truly be a Jew your mother has to be an Israeli.
Israeli is a nationality not a race…
There is no “israeli” race…
What??? What about all the Jews that are not Israeli citizens aka Israelis? Are they not Jews?
Clearly there is no cure for mental illness.
I think you misspelled “his constituional right to free speech”.
well said.
Sine when did “Muslim” become a Race? Know what you are talking about before you talk, Billy.
Just what race is Muslim? I thought it was a desert religion of the Persian moon god.
How about the knife attacks against non-Muslims, was that racist?
Islam is not a race it is a religion and political system.
If “liberals” were a race I would be a “WALKING HATE CRIME!”
That would make two of us Jay!!!
Looking at the responses to your comment, I’d have to say that it was a major fail. Liberals that cry ‘racist’ are like the boy that cried ‘wolf’…it gets to the point where it doesn’t mean anything anymore. Now do us all a favor and step away from the keyboard. Or, just google ‘racist’ and maybe you’ll learn something.
Yep, let’s be accurate. If he’s not just blowing hot air then he’s violating the 14th amendment to our constitution. In any case he’s expressing stereotyping, prejudice, and religious bigotry. You are all free to agree with it but let’s call it what it is.
No, he’s possibly violating the “Public accommodation” provision of the 1964 Civil Rights act, but that portion of the law violates the 13th amendment so it can rot. (The rest of the law is pretty good.)
I can’t say I’m a big fan of laws that infringe on freedom of association in private (in the sense of non-governmental) groups but there’s plenty of precedence on the matter. You can create a test case and try to get it to the supremes. Boy Scouts v Dale would show that there are situations in which religious freedom trumps anti-discrimination laws but that was concerning a group that was fundamentally religiously oriented, not some diner in central Minnesota. More likely you’d see an outcome along the lines of Southgate v United African Movement wherein a racial separatist group was forced to accept members of another race – obviously that strikes right to the core of their political purpose but anti-discrimination was still held to trump their first amendment rights. If that doesn’t pass muster with the supremes some guy with a restaurant and a low opinion of Islam sure won’t.
Bottom line, you don’t like it but it’s the law. Abide by it or take your chances with the courts.
If a fanatical muslim breaks into your house and stabs you and as a result you want to protect yourself and your family from future attacks from fanatical muslims, then you are a racist? I would call it common sense. Try some.
Because writing, “Muslims Get Out,” is going to protect you for that mythical second attack. Sounds like such a meaningless gesture would be as effective as making gun ownership illegal for law abiding citizens would be to stopping gun crime.
Muslim is not a race. Islam is a combination of religious and political ideology which *still* treats women as property, maintains a system of law which includes stoning, cutting off of hands and feet and beheading as punishment and a tax for non-believers just to name a few.
Let’s start our honest conversation with your admission that you don’t know what you’re talking about.
Well to be fair lets read directly from the book of peace and love.
Quran “The Spoils” Chapter 8 Verses 12-17
12. Your Lord inspired the angels: “I am with you, so support
those who believe. I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve.
So strike above the necks, and strike off every fingertip of theirs.”
13. That is because they opposed God and His Messenger. Whoever
opposes God and His Messenger-God is severe in retribution.
14. “Here it is; so taste it.” For the disbelievers there is
the suffering of the Fire.
15. O you who believe! When you meet those who disbelieve on the
march, never turn your backs on them.
16. Anyone who turns his back on them on that Day, except while
maneuvering for battle, or to join another group, has incurred wrath from God,
and his abode is Hell-what a miserable destination!
17. It was not you who killed them, but it was God who killed them.
And it was not you who launched when you launched, but it was God who launched.
That He may bestow upon the believers an excellent reward. God is Hearing and
Knowing.
Such a peaceful and loving book invented by a warlord in a cave.
Gary—you are the reason why we are laughed at by the world community. All from the safety of your Mom’s basement, you f&cking tool
Muslim is not a race.
Librul heads are exploding LMAO! Do you need a safe space? Call your local SPCA.
Sir, Islam is not a race, it is a socio-political movement that uses religion as a vessel. Whites, blacks and all in between can be a Muslim, meaning it is multi-racial.
you are what we in the Alt Rght call a Cuck,,, which means you are a Cuckhold
Greg-How is it racist? Do you even understand what the word means? Muslims are not a race.
Even if you think it’s racist it’s his right…. it’s not illegal. But I am unclear what race Muslim is??? Anyone can choose to be Muslim… hmmm, typical Lib… if you don’t agree just scream Racism.
We can all argue over semantics but you know that by that he meant prejudiced, in this case on the basis of a religion largely associated with people of Middle Eastern and South Asian regions (largely having darker skin than Caucasians). Here’s the rub, religious affiliation is just as much a protected class as race. He can *say* “Muslims Get Out” all he wants but if he actually tries to take action and bar a Muslim individual from entering his establishment then he would be breaking federal law. It’s really that simple.
So, paint over 1.6 billion people with a broad brush all you like, make whatever statement you want no matter how much of an outside case it is. Let’s try to tally up some (hard to estimate) numbers. How many Islamic terrorists are there in the world?
We’ll start with ISIL as they currently have an army fighting a war. If we believe their own leadership they command about 40,000 people. Al Qaeda is very difficult to estimate given their natural secrecy but let’s go with a high end government estimate of 1000 and then take the highest end of pundits extrapolations to quadruple that number to 4000. Boko Haram, add another 10,000 at the high end. Let’s throw in the entire Hamas military (50,000) and all of Hezbollah (65,000 on high end). So that’s 169,000 fighters, we’ll call them all terrorists. Let’s round up to 200,000 to cover all the little groups we didn’t enumerate here and then let’s just double the whole thing to quash anyone who thinks we’ve undercounted. Let’s say 400,000 Islamic terrorists. With those VERY generous numbers that is 0.025% of Muslims. And of those almost all of them are concentrated overseas (i.e. NOT central Minnesota). So, one quarter of one tenth of one percent. By contrast about 6.5% of white male Americans are felons, perhaps a “White Guys Go Away” sign would produce a safer environment for his customers than his current attempt.
Very nicely done! The people here aren’t going to like it, you used math to make a valid point, that won’t go over well.
I appreciated it though…
Silly me…..I thought “MUSLIM” was a religious designation……Where exactly did the “MUSLIM” race originate?
Greg Laden
You are a moron. “Musliim” is NOT A RACE!!!
Hey Greg, what ‘race’ is ‘terrorist deathcult’?
Racist??? You ignorant fool. Muslim is not a race. It is a disease of the soul. How about calling the knife wielding muzzie a racist. That would be more appropriate. SInce we cannot tell who among them are the most likely to commit terror attacks it is wise to send them all packing.
Unfortunately your comment is incorrect. Muslim is not a race it’s an ideology. But nice try throwing the race card out there.
Racist? Islam isn’t a race there Einstein,it’s a Political Ideology masquerading as a Religion.
So is Christianity in the U.S….
Racist?
Islam is a race? I thought it was a political/religous ideology.
Of course, maybe Greg is right. After all, progs are smarter than the rest of us.
No really. Just ask them.
Islam is not a race moron. Idiots like you are part of the problem!!!
Unfortunately it won’t be long till the State or Feds shut him down illegally for this statement. After all, you can’t refuse service to anyone anymore. As a private business you aren’t allowed your legal rights in America. The baker in CO found that out.
muslim is not a race dummy
Dear dumf##$ liberal islam is NOT A RACE…God liberals are such ignorant fools
“Muslim” is not a race you idiot, it’s a set of religious and political beliefs.
Play the,”Race Card,” when they knife you or one of your friends.
Sorry Greg, but Religion is not a race…Guess you need to pick a different card to play…
Islam isn’t a race.
has nothing to do with race.
islam isn’t a race.
Religion is not race. Spiritual belief is not ethnic origin. So get off the hackneyed “racist” trumpeting like all mindless, dhimmi liberals. The majority of terrorists are Muslim (check the last 20 year’s news reports). And even the allegedly moderate, assimilated have been shown by numerous surveys to favor Sharia law over the constitutional republican law under which they have chosen to newly live. And such surveys also reveal their favoring of violent, limb-hacking punishments, genital mutilation, wife-sacking, etc. To be against barbaric beliefs is to be civil and modern. To be against those who favor such retrogression is simply sound reasoning.
What a true American he is…many faces of stupid this kind of ignorance breeds hate nothing good will Come of this in the long run. Only through understanding each other and love will humanity survive this guy needs god in his life
Be sure and tell that to the ISIS member as he cuts your infidel head off on Youtube.
He probably does have God in his life. He just doesn’t want Allah in his life. There is a big difference
So right, stop offending the religion of peace. It may make a peaceful Muslim go to the mall and stab someone.
Quran Chapter 9 Repentance, Verse 30
30. The Jews said, “Ezra is the son of
God,” and the Christians said, “The Messiah is the son of God.”
These are their statements, out of their mouths. They emulate the statements of
those who blasphemed before. May God assail them! How deceived they are!
as·sail
əˈsāl/
verb
verb: assail; 3rd person
present: assails; past tense: assailed; past
participle: assailed; gerund or present participle: assailing
make a concerted or violent attack on.
YUSUFALI: The Jews call ‘Uzair a son of Allah, and the Christians call
Christ the son of Allah. That is a saying from their mouth; (in this) they
but imitate what the unbelievers of old used to say. Allah’s curse be on
them: how they are deluded away from the Truth!
PICKTHAL: And the Jews say: Ezra is the son of Allah, and the Christians
say: The Messiah is the son of Allah. That is their saying with their
mouths. They imitate the saying of those who disbelieved of old. Allah
(Himself) fighteth against them. How perverse are they!
SHAKIR: And the Jews say: Uzair is the son of Allah; and the
Christians say: The Messiah is the son of Allah; these are the
words of their mouths; they imitate the saying of those who
disbelieved before; may Allah destroy them; how they are turned
away!
How about you show your understanding and love by having a couple into your home or is that for other people? Lots of talk, no action.
“And I feel what we’re doing is right…”
The extremists [could] feel what they’re doing is right too. This is not going to help in breaking the cycle of hate.
Break the cycle of hate?
These people want to kill us! That is hate!
Trump 2016!
So in your warped mind there is no difference between voicing our opinion and setting bombs in public places to cause massive amount of death and damage.
More over you don’t think given the huge amount of terror attacks and religious inspired assaults in the name of Islam that the diner owner opinion is actually a response to the actions of Islamist.
That his distrust is not based in hard actual evidence of subversive and evil intent on the part of Islamist.
Man you are an idiot
If these “people” feel like going into a mall and stabbing random people is right, the best way to break the cycle of hate is to eradicate them.
Snowflake, Did you hear of the murder spree over the weekend? It wasnt that store owner that did the killing. You need to break “Your Cycle of Ignorance” Honey.
Break the cycle of hate. One 40 megaton H-Bomb over Mecca and bulldoze the Temple Mount off the hill. Let them think that one over.
I hope you go out of business. Freedom of religion is a fundamental right in this country. Maybe you need to take a citizenship class before you try to vote!
So is freedom of speech, and freedom of association. If he doesn’t want to associate with non-assimilating, American-values hating Muslims, those too are his rights. Perhaps you ought to get your head out of you MSNBC and really get a clue.
And you don’t think freedom of expression is not a Constitutional right?
If freedom of religion is so overarching, can I set up a Mayan revival temple in the centre of town where we sacrifice virgins to the Sun God every evening? Islam calls for the death or enslavement of all unbelievers, regardless of whether they happen to be left leaning moonbats.
Says the person who will vote for the Woman that will bring Millions more of these Savages here. You must be so proud of yourself, Fluffy.
The guy has made a decision to exercise his first amendment rights, what the ramifications are will be his to live with. The media has crated a fake phobia to garner news cycle ratings. Because we keep seeing members of the Muslim faith committing terroristic acts, one could expect a certain amount of animosity toward them.
Bingo. Your last sentence says it all. Liberals will excuse the terrorist’s acts then condemn those who decry them.
America is yet again under attack and Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, the Democrats & Liberals are in denial with their in heads in the sand while attacking & blaming everything on Donald Trump.
Americans can’t be that STUPID not to want Safety, Prosperity, Justice, Common sense & Patriotism to come first
Are you people really that worked up about one man’s sign?
I’m a muslim and have no problem with it. I just won’t eat there. no big deal. Man, you lefties get your panties in a bunch over one little sign.
Typical left wing. Freedom of speech is only accepted if you agree with them.
ha!
It looks like the PC world is slowly turning. People are fed up with having to hold their tongue to appease liberal fanatics that expect everyone to agree with them. Also, being anti-Muslim is not racist, Muslim is not a race, it’s a religion. And it’s the only religion I see that is killing all over the world in the name of their god.
Superlative response ttt, and I am glad to count you as a fellow American. You get it and I’m happy you are with us.
Democrats are a much larger threat to our country than Muslims!
Trump 2016!
The young guy at the end of the video is right, the restaurant owner is exercising his right to make the whole town look bad…
And under that logic…. the Blacks killing each other on a weekly basis in North Mpls are making that city look bad… but where is your outcry against that? Dan W…. one could only hope that you are a victim to a terrorist attack.
If I am the victim of a terrorist attack, there’s a 90% chance that it won’t be a Muslim… Much better chance of it being a white Christian.
Who else should we hate and tell to “get out”?
http://www.globalresearch.ca/non-muslims-carried-out-more-than-90-of-all-terrorist-attacks-in-america/5333619
White Christian or Muslim makes no difference…. a world without Dan W is a win for the greater American population.
What if this sign said “Christians get out? Jews get out?” That wouldn’t be ok then?
That is essentially what is happening in parts of the middle east. He has a right to put up the sign, whether it triggers you or not.
His right to do that. Your right not to eat there. Simple. Hard to understand why you can’t get that.
Actually it is still everyone’s right to eat there whether he has that sign up or not. It is meaningless given the 14th amendment.
Nope, the 14th applies to the government. He’s possibly violating one clause of the 1964 Civil Rights act. But that clause violates the 13th amendment and needs to be thrown in the trash barring some limited exemptions.
It is his sign he can put whatever he wants on it. If people don’t like it they can walk away.
However, he could have just said that ALL meals will be required to be served with pork. Same net effect.
tump will make America safe again
Christians and Jews don’t kill strangers in the name of their religion, only Muslims do that. Islam is the ONLY “religion” that commands adherents to kill non-believers.
And to kill those that want to be free, to change their mind or cast off the millstone, of that which is Islam….
The native americans would like you to leave their country after slaughtering 100 million of their people.
Have you ever heard of the Crusades? Millions killed in the name of Christianity.
Didn’t northern european white christians exterminate the jews.
You are all a bunch of ignorate bigots. Shame on you for being so stupid. I hope none of you procreated.
Yes. Muslims get out.
Crass is rather the great naive accommodation that goes on in a home state whose politics and backbone are a sad embarrassment.
I am puzzled why local muslim community leaders remain silent, especially growing concerns of the fallout from these increasing attacks.
I’m going to make a drive down to say kuddo’s for having the nards to say what you you believe in despite the liberal attacks. Now if this was a created BLM issue you media folks would be clapping.
Well done buddy – you have a right to say no
Great! I’ve never been to Minnesota, but now I want to visit just to eat there! Islamists are totally incompatible with any other culture! Kick, kick, I say, them all out, unless they oublically and in writing deny islam.
bless this dude. thank you! a stand up guy.
Such hatred… Such xenophobia… Such COMMON SENSE!!!!!!!!!
1.-Jewish Bible is 3300 yrs old
2.-Christian Bible is 2016 years old
3.-Muslim Qu’ran is 1300 yrs old
I only believe 1
Remember: A Muslim extremist wants to cut off your head. A ‘moderate’ Muslim wants a Muslim extremist to cut off your head.
AT LAST some Common Sense rising in MN.
You can sit back and wait for your beheading or you can wake up.
TRUMP may move us in the RIGHT DIRECTION… but he will not save your neighborhood and State. If you want FREEDOM & Security… EVERY AMERICAN but get involved.
I don’t want to stop Muslims from practicing their religion, i just want them to practice it somewhere other than in the US. Simple as that. Unless you come to understand that Islam is a cancer on the world you or your children are bound to be victims of it. Non radical groups will continue to foster and stimulate hate for the west. The least we can do is remove the source.
“Islam is as dangerous in a man as rabies is in a dog”
~Winston Churchill
The entire quote…
“How dreadful are the curses which Mohammedanism lays on its votaries!
Besides the fanatical frenzy, which is as dangerous in a man as hydrophobia
in a dog, there is this fearful fatalistic apathy. The effects are apparent in many
countries. Improvident habits, slovenly systems of agriculture, sluggish methods
of commerce, and insecurity of property exist wherever the followers of the Prophet
rule or live. A degraded sensualism deprives this life of its grace and refinement; the
next of its dignity and sanctity.
The fact that in Mohammedan law every woman must belong to some man as
his absolute property, either as a child, a wife, or a concubine, must
delay the final extinction of slavery until the faith of Islam has ceased
to be a great power among men. Individual Moslems may show splendid
qualities – but the influence of the religion paralyses the social
development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists
in the world. Far from being moribund, Mohammedanism is a militant and
proselytizing faith. It has already spread throughout Central Africa,
raising fearless warriors at every step; and were it not that Christianity
is sheltered in the strong arms of science, the science against which it
had vainly struggled, the civilization of modern Europe might fall, as fell
the civilization of ancient Rome.”
I was in Minnesota, visiting from Canada, 10 years ago. I was told then that there were thousands of Somali Muslims and their large families living free of charge in new apartment housing and getting free medical and dental care, plus generous living allowances. That was 10 years ago. Now we know that Minnesota and Idaho also are the dumping grounds for Muslim immigrants. I don’t buy into the Right/Left paradigm. The ruling political system rules without political parties. They just have their yes-men and yes-women. I approve of the Treats Restaurant sign. It doesn’t say get out, Christians, and it doesn’t say get out, Jews. It says get out, Muslims, because the Muslims have invaded North America, with the permission of the political system. In Toronto, Canada, 20 years ago, a Christian man was arrested and sentenced for warning Canadians that Muslim immigrants were invading the country and wanted to impose Sharia law. That was 20 years ago. I am awake. The rest of you wake up, also.
Every single terrorist attack on our homeland has been by Muslims. Why can’t people talk about the elephant in the room.
You are wrong…
http://www.globalresearch.ca/non-muslims-carried-out-more-than-90-of-all-terrorist-attacks-in-america/5333619
You moron… whites kill cause they are crazy, black kill cause they are thugs, Muslims kill cause their god tells them to. Not all whites are crazy, not all blacks are thugs, ALL Muslims believe in their god which tells them to kill non-believers. Dan W… please tell Muslims you are a non-believer.
How about a sign that says, HISPANICS AND MUZZLIMS ASSIMILATE OR GET OUT.
I can figure out why they hate us…
This shouldn’t be a shocker, This should be the norm. I DONT CARE ABOUT THEIR FEELINGS
My sign would have said,,”FREE Bacon Biscuits for Muslims” It would.
Guess I found a new restaurant I need to patronize.
Good for him, but good luck with that. Someone will blow up his restaurant and governor of MN will defend and PRAISE them!!!!
Send ’em to NYC…De Blasio says he wants more; he’s eager to have more bombings and turn NYC into Yorkistan like Khan has London.
Sales are up. Way up.
Makes me want to take my next vacation in Minnesota, so I can visit Treats Family Restaurant and shake this man’s hand. Amen! And pass the bacon!
This is long overdue!
Muslims don’t assimilate, they INFECT and metastasize like a perverted cancer in every society that allows them to enter.
Google: “muslim demographics” to get educated.
I can’t figure out why they hate us…
Good for him!
I don’t think the Hildebeast or the lib demonrats who have forced these koranimals down the throats of Americans in an attempt to dissemble this nation will be traveling to this restaurant any time soon. Watch them throw the owner in jail along with the video maker who the beast told us was responsible for Benghazi.
All these attacks are by MUSLIMS JUST THIS YEAR TO JULY !! MUSLIMS ARE NOT PEACE-LOVING, ISLAM IS NOT A RELIGION OF PEACE- IT REQUIRES YOU TO SUBMIT OR DIE!!
2016
Afghanistan January 1
India January 2
Iraq January 3,
Afghanistan January 4
Libya January 7
France January 7
Libya January 7
Egypt January 8
France January 11
Iraq January 11
Turkey January 12
Indonesia January 14
Somalia January 15
Burkina Faso January 15
Pakistan January 21
Somalia January 22
Cameroon January 25
Nigeria January 30
Ivory Coast March 13
Iraq March 20
Yemen March 25
Pakistan March 27
Afghanistan April 19
Bangladesh April 23
Bangladesh April 25
Iraq May 11, 2016
United States June 12, 2016
Jordan June 21, 2016
Bangladesh July 1, 2016
Indonesia July 4, 2016 –
Iraq July 7, 2016 –
Germany July 18, 2016 –
Germany July 24, 2016 –
France July 26, 2016
NOW, THE LIST OF CHRISTIAN ATTACKS:
ZERO!
.
DAMN FOOLED PIGEONS.
Communists are deliberately flooding the West with muslim terrorists. People need to fight back in every way possible.
If the Government will not recognize a problem and do something to correct it, You should not be surprised if the people’s reaction is an over-reaction.
Yeh but….he’s going to have the full force of the PC law come down on him and will probably be sued to boot.
He would have been smarter to change to “all things pork”
What is the advantage for the USA in bringing Third World people with a Medieval Culture/Religion……except as democrat voters.
You are the winner! This is something the Democrats have created all to stay in Power. Thanks libs and all your mindless sheep.
Today’s Special: Pork Chops
They kill, we put up signs. Who’s the bad guy here?
So called moderate Muslims had a chance to speak out against Islamic extremest many times but just stayed silent, didn’t say a word and sometimes even defended it …. so I weep for no one.
This winter I plan on taking a trip to Minnesota and will deliberately drive the 1.5 to 2.0 hours south to have the honor of visiting and dining in this restaurant. Mr. Ruedinger, you ARE an American……………………..
It’s that hate filled little book qur’an that’s the problem. There’s no such thing as moderate moslems.
What a brave person. We need more people like this. I second that emotion.
“It’s my right”
We are the only nation on earth with the constitutional guarantee of free speech – one person’s free speech can be another person’s hate speech but the right to speak is guaranteed.
Not all Muslims are radical terrorists! But all radical terrorists are ALWAYS MUSLIM!
So investigate every Muslim’s background ideology and beliefs in the Jihad( a war or struggle against unbelievers)
Not that my opinion is any matter at all, but since everyone is sharing their’s I might as well throw mine out there… All this tough-talk and anti-PC b.s. is just a bunch of pu-$$y-a-$$ cowardice behavior, and this restaurant owner is a coward. While our brave men & women in the armed forces are overseas defending our freedom and the American way of life, we have folks over here sh * tting on it. The American way is not exclusiveness, it is inclusiveness -why? Because we are not afraid. If our troops are sacrificing their lives in protecting our freedom, we should do the same at home. Yes I know, there are bad people who want to kill me, but I’m not afraid and I am not going to let them win by dividing my country. So while ya’ll applaud this gentleman’s right to free speech (which is clearly stated in the 1st Amendment of our Constitution), I am going call him a un-American for taking a dump on our Constitution.
Very well said, thank you!
Maybe people should remember that 90% of terrorist attacks in US are carried out by non-Muslims…
http://www.globalresearch.ca/non-muslims-carried-out-more-than-90-of-all-terrorist-attacks-in-america/5333619
When only 10% of the bottles of Tylenol contain cyanide, why ban putting them on the shelves ? After all, not all of them are poisonous. These poor bottles of Tylenol just come to the store shelves for a better life where people will pay for them, and give them money to bring their family and friends to sit on the shelves with the public paying for them. How can you blame them?
It should be noted that none of these bottles of Tylenol can be expected to have ingredients that work, despite costing $100,000 per bottle, and $35,000 per year for each of the nine to thirteen little offspring pills they produce. It is hoped that in three or four generations, some of them will produce an occasional pill that does to some limited extent work., So despite all the poison, and the ruinous, costs, it is the right thing to do to continue importing poisonous bottles of Tylenol.
Are you actually talking about refugees and their children as if they were poison pills and not human beings in need? Gross.
Your logic is flawed. The analogy should not be that 10% of Tylenol contains cyanide but rather that 10% of cyanide containing pain relievers are Tylenol. The fun part of this analogy is that someone did inject cyanide into Tylenol and it was probably much greater than 10% of cases yet people continue to buy Tylenol in great numbers. The point being is that although as a percentage of a risk class the number may be significant the overall risk across the total population is minuscule. (10% of 20 injected bottles vs hundreds of millions of bottles of Tylenol sold).
That doesn’t mean we do nothing about the threat of Islamic extremism but it does mean we can rationally evaluate the threat and realize that the average Muslim American poses us absolutely zero danger (just like all that Tylenol at Target vs a random whack job with a syringe full of poison).
Dan W… I hope you are the victim of the next terrorist attack.
Ease up on him, dan w is a welfare anchor baby with special privilege, Don’t expect him to have American interests, or value the quality of life in America. You will see him at the blm riots chanting death to the pigs, and at the border waving the cartels on through. Good on him. He is an exemplary member of the Socialist Village.
Muslims get out ,,, I would have corrected that sign,,, it would have read something like this,,,, “ALL PEOPLE FROM THE MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA , INDIANS AND MORE SPECIFICALLY ALL PEOPLE PRACTICING ISLAM …GET OUT” .
lol! I thankfully have no clue where Lonsdale is. How has no one informed this man that he is a fool with no post-secondary education?!
We in Minnesota trust people. We trust that only qualified people will vote, and only vote once. That’s why we do not embarrass illegal aliens, non-citizens, non-residents, or those who vote multiple times. We have no-ID required voting. Open borders, Sanctuary Cities. Lifetime welfare for non-citizens. We trust that only those who are entitled to tax dollars get them. We trust our DFL Socialist leaders. We have faith they will act in our interests. ( Please note – An act of faith requires the suspension of logic, facts, and reason.)
The Race that should be discriminated against and removed from this country is the Liberal K-12 and College teachers who have brainwashed our children and headed them towards districtuion
so why the outrage over this??? It’s ok for the right to protest the national anthem, or burn a flag, or cops, etc… but when a business owner decides to protest terrorism he is a bad person? It affects him and his employees only, if they are ok with it then move along, disagree with him then don’t eat there. Pretty cut and dry… return to your safe space and find something else to complain or be offended by, this is HIS right.
Islam is incompatible with the USA:Jihad and Jefferson don’t go.Muslims and Madison is a bad mixture.Hijabs and Hamilton.Uh,no.Fatwa and Franklin?Fughetaboutit.
Some of these younger people on here, don’t seem to get it! Why do they want people in there area that wants to kill them?
I wonder if the same folks who applaud Collin Kapernick for standing up for what he believes in will do the same here.
Personally I don’t care for what Kapernick is doing or what this guy is doing; it’s not the most effective way to change minds. I just find the role reversals fascinating.
Now if it were Christians doing all the bombing, well, we all know how evil they can be.
Islam is an extreme religion as Sharia law is a mainstream rule of living in the very holy book. Not compatible with the constitution or Western Civilization. When are you politically correct liberal goons going to stop feed the trojan horse of western death?
Payten Estepp needs to find a job instead of wasting his time “protesting” for people that would gladly stab him or blow him up. MUSLIMS GET OUT!!!
That sign should be acdross the street from the White House
“The sign will give Lonsdale a bad rap” says the guy with BIG, stretched out holes in his ears.
The muslim tide is being rejected world-wide! The free people are waking up to the facts. White people are being flooded with brown and muslim people, in order to replace them in their own lands. It sounds hard to believe, but, it IS happening. I have only recently arrived at this conclusion, and It’s hard to accept…. but it’s the truth.
I plan on driving 30 miles this weekend to eat at this place. Why? Because it will make liberals heads explode. Funny how liberals want to remove religion from the public square but use it to attack anyone that says something negative about islam.
Instead of protesting the sign, let them go protest the murders in the name of Islam.
Just 1 question. How does 1 sign give a bad name to a whole town?
If a business displays a political sign (I know many that do), should I conclude that the whole town now supports that politician? No.
Dear Half Wits. Go back to watching your TV soap operas.
Muslims need to be run out of the USA once and for all.
Direct quote from the ISIS Terrorist Training Manual, “How To Survive In The West” (70-pages long):
Chapter 1 – Hiding the Extremist Identity
The biggest priority for you as a Muslim living in a majority non-Muslim country is to hide your Muslim identity in a way that you don’t suddenly seem ‘different’ and ‘radicalised.’
If you are a convert to Islam, you should try to hide your Islam as much as possible. You should of course pray the Jummah (Friday) prayer in congregation (Jamaa’ah), however you should then quickly leave without talking to people. Although YOU ARE TRYING TO HIDE YOUR ISLAM – you should still put the effort in avoiding the haraam (forbidden) things. By not showing you’re Muslim, you’ve already excluded yourself from being on the ‘Terrorist Watchlist’.
If you are a born Muslim: then don’t make it too obvious you have become a practicing Muslim.
For example: if you haven’t grown a beard, don’t grow it now because you will bring unwanted attention onto yourself. Mujahideen in Muslim lands remove their beards for deceptive purposes. They may simply grow a basic small goatee beard to fulfill the obligation, while other people think they’re growing it as a stylish beard. Remember some scholars say the beard (Arabic: Lihya) is the hair on the jaw lines and chin. Those scholars therefore do not consider the hair on the cheeks and neck to be the beard and therefore these can be removed.
Practising Muslims: if you are a practising Muslim, and you have a beard already, then don’t remove it if it will bring unwanted attention to yourself. I.e. your family, friends and colleagues will get more suspicious why you removed it, forcing them to spy on you more.
The main thing for everyone of you is to bring the least amount of attention onto yourself. To make yourself look normal.
To sisters: if you wear Hijab and go to a place where Muslims are searched (ie. Airports), then do not wear a black Hijab, but a colored one instead. Muslim women who wear black Hijabs are searched more in airports than those wearing other colored Hijabs. This is merely due to stereotype of fully black clothed Muslim women being stricter in their religion.
[The ISIS terror manual continues:]
Disguise:
As a Secret Agent, you will have to do many things and meet many people. You do not want anyone to know your true identity, so you have to disguise yourself in different ways so your real self iis not exposed. Below are some ideas:
Dress like them
Change Your First Name Or Pick An Alias
etc., etc. — the list goes on. 70 pages of hatred, treachery, concealment, murder . . .
Besides Muslim terrorism, the other Elephant in the room is the destructive Democrat-Socialist-Fascist-Globalist New World Order, which is being financed by convicted crooks like George Soros. THAT is the clear and present danger. That is what drives Hillary Clinton, along with a ton of greed That entity still exists despite it being shown to be a failure throughout the 20th century and now the 21st century. The doctrine of the Nazis and Soviets lives on, in the Democrat party here in the USA. Their goal is tyranny, plain and simple.
“Democrat-Socialist-Fascist-Globalist”;
…..the fact that you use those words together the way you do tells me you don’t really know what any of them mean, but that’s typical of the anti-education right-wingers. You love to use terms you here on right-wing TV and radio without ever bothering to actually learn something.
You have at your fingertips the combined knowledge of all mankind, there’s no excuse for the ignorance that seems to be celebrated by the right-wing… It’s really pretty sad.
I will be stopping at this store in the future
“it’s his right to say what he wants to say, BUT…”
Somehow it always ends like that.
the left should be all over this in support of this guys right to express his opinion. After all, they got behind Kapernick for his trashing of the police officers in our country, and they could not get out and talk about first Amm. rights, so they will no doubt be behind this guy.
Hey Minnesota, keep voting for those far left liberals like Hillary and you get more of these stabbings. Wake up and stop catering to the enemy.
All Muslims are NOT terrorists
but
All these cold-blooded murdering terrorists are Muslims.
So it’s ok for the US to go bomb the Middle East then theyre not required to help clean up their mess. we just leave it for Europe to deal with since we’re an ocean away.
GWBush disbanded 500,000 Iraqi soldiers after invading Iraq under false pretense which has been proven.
Geez, I wonder where ISIS came from? Keep blaming Obama you morons.
So lets simplify this for the brain dead liberals… If being republican meant that you were taught and had a strong belief that all non-republicans were evil and should be killed…. would you oppose Republicans or would you embrace them and say people need to be tolerant?
Obama will force the restaurant to have 3 bathrooms, and make cakes that celebrate Ramadan. Poor guy will soon be out of business for not supporting terror.
Teach tolerance.
Celebrate diversity.
Convert or die!
KABOOM!!!
Free Prime Rib Dinner all around.
It reminds me of gun free zones. Where everybody gets shot. At least by scaring off the muslims that might make it a defacto bomb free zone. Kind of works in reverse. I don’t expect libs to get it.
They of course have the right to do what they want with their business. I would not go to their restaurant as is my right. I have had the opportunity to associate with some very decent Muslim patriots. I believe they have been mislead into believing Islam is from God. Many others, in fact the majority of the human race has been mislead into rejecting Christ. I do not want to kill them all. I want to hopefully share the gospel with them so they can share the hope I have as a sinful Christian. Most of the radicals among the Muslim world are radical Marxist secularists. Their groups have been armed and financed by the globalists in our own government through agencies like the CIA. They should be kept out of the country. We should get our troops out of their country’s as well and quit bombing their innocent women and children. Our own government is more dangerous to our liberty than all of the Muslims combined. They use the threat of terror to destroy our liberty and build a police state.
GOOD for the owner Dan Ruedinger standing up for his beliefs
so people are going to see that and they’re going to think Lonsdale as a whole, as a community, is as crass as that sign.”
I thought that is exactly what we weren’t supposed to do. Lump a whole group of people together because of the actions of a few. No?
Well said and well done – Dan Ruedinger!!!
If you are open to the public, it is illegal for you to discriminate on the basis of religion.
Also, why no sign saying “Blacks get out” since 90% of black people who are murdered are murdered by black people?
Why no sign saying “Whites get out” since the 82% of white people who are murdered are murdered by white people?
I’m not particularly fond of any religion. If it were up to me I would never give service to a priest wearing a collar, a jew wearing a yarmulke, a muslim wearing a hijab, or a protestant wearing a cross around their neck.
But it’s not up to me. The law is the law, and the law is the law for a reason: you don’t blame entire groups for the actions of one person or a handful of persons. THIS IS AMERICA where everyone is judged as an individual. If you don’t like it, move to effing Saudi Arabia.
The one guy said,”…it makes Lonsdale look bad…”
Hey, Wake up ! PC and immigrant ghettos in MN make the whole freaking state look bad ! Never mind little Lonsdale.
“Ruedinger says he has no plans to take down or change the sign.”
It’s his business and the sign seems to have increased his profits.
He has no reason to take it down and others may find reason to put their own up.
Let’s see, Oklahoma City bombing – Timothy McVeigh, Catholic. Don’t believe I saw a sign telling Catholics to stay out. Sandy Hook Elementary shooting – Adam Lanza, Catholic. Don’t believe I saw a sign telling Catholics to stay out. Aurora Theater shooting – James Eagan Jones, Presbyterian. Don’t believe I saw a sign telling Presbyterians to stay out. Emanuel AME church shooting – Dylann Roof, Lutheran. I don’t believe I saw a sign telling Lutherans to stay out. Why not?
1) Most of those people you mention weren’t religious at all….2) religion had nothing to with their crimes
“1) Most of those people you mention weren’t religious at all….2) religion had nothing to with their crimes”;
…you know this how exactly? gelf47’s comment and question were right on the nose, it’s tough having your hypocrisy pointed out to you so easily, isn’t it.
And, as I’ve already posted, http://www.globalresearch.ca/non-muslims-carried-out-more-than-90-of-all-terrorist-attacks-in-america/5333619
How many hate signs will we need?
If you had evidence to refute his claim, you could have very easily posted it. But you didn’t. Check.
And a site that is “current” on muzz terrorist stats is, http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/. Check.
How many hate signs do you require? Check, and mate.
I did offer a link to actual statistical data concerning the issue, but I know facts get in the way of right-wing hate so you people prefer to ignore them. Instead you offer a link to a blog probably produced by some Islamophobe in his mom’s basement and then feel good thinking you have the upper hand in the discussion, amazing, and sad.
You know there is a saying that “ignorance is bliss”, you seem very blissful…
I did offer a link to actual statistical data concerning the issue, but I know facts get in the way of right-wing hate so you people prefer to ignore them. Instead you offer a link to a blog probably produced by some Islamophobe in his mom’s basement and then feel good thinking you have the upper hand in the discussion, amazing, and sad.
You know there is a saying that “ignorance is bliss”, you seem very blissful…
I followed your link to an article that used stats from 1980-2005, and then proceeded to give a biased “opinion” of cherry picked data. And your response is an “infantile” ad hominem attack on my political, social and personal life? lol Did I forget to mention “infantile”? Are you in your teens yet, child?
I knew you wouldn’t like facts, they don’t fit well with the fiction being spread by the right-wing on almost every important issue, the primary strategy of the right since 1980, so yes, I do take issue with your politics. I said nothing about your personal or social life, but it seems that “mom’s basement” comment hit a little too close to home, oops.
Infantile, really? You should go back over all the comments here you agree with and the take a good hard look at the man you people have at the top of GOP ticket, you might find you like infantile…
Are you suggesting everyone should be just as bigoted as you just revealed you are? You express a lot of hatred there, sister. Are you just too dense to see your hypocrisy? Anyway, you have absolutely NO SAY in how that man conducts his life or his business. Let that sink in real well, and get used to it.
He should have added all the way out of our country!
Had the Jihadi-in-Chief not been elected, NONE of this would be happening. It’s HIS fault and he should FRY for it.
When he’s out of the THE PEOPLE’S house and has to pay his “food tasters” OUT OF HIS OWN POCKET, I suggest he pay them VERY HANDSOMELY.
And…he should of had a special on pulled pork, and BLT’s added.
Islam is not a religion. It’s a CULT. And it’s a cult of fools. Also a dangerous cult of fools. Not all moslems are dangerous, but enough are that I don’t trust any of them.
It’d be a 1,000-mile trip, but I’d surely love to come and give your my custom. THANKS for making a stand. Stay Strong – you know they (libs) will throw brickbats – and beware the bilious press. They NEVER will be your ally.
You know all those who complain against this anti Muslim sign are liars because they are silent when America is the victim and vocal when Muslims or communists or cop killers are exposed for what they are–enemies to freedom!
Yeah, we need to start banning expressions of Islam from public spaces. Not just restaurants but parks and fed/state/local government property. Let’s start a movement to make sure we don’t have any more of those nativity… er, I mean Islamic… expressions in public!
Who’s with me?
The sign and business are on “private” property, Jethro. I’ll wager you’re alone in your ignorance and will remain as such.
Under the 14th amendment it is a public accommodation and he is unable to ban any protected class from doing business with him. Sorry, Billie Sue.
I only skimmed the story. Was he accused of refusing to serve someone?
He didn’t ban or refuse to serve anyone, Gomer. You would have more credibility if you had watched the video before exposing exactly how ignorant and lazy you are, Goober.
So what if mooslums dont stop in town and keep going?
Freedom of speech is a beautiful thing.
No wonder liberals toss around their “racist”, “bigot”, “hater”, “denier” nonsense so much.
It’s a frontal assault in their enforcement of suppressing speech they disagree with.
That’s EXACTLY why liberals spout off such statements at people.
To shut them up.
Racism at its best. Very sad and unjustifiable from a human rights standpoint.
Mr. Estepp. Muslim terrorist stabbings make Minnesota, Minneapolis, and Lonsdale look much worse than “crass.”
It’s already a battle it is just the Muslims are putting up unanswered points. So far.
The safest place is where they aren’t. Sorry, but to avoid radiation poisoning you stay away from anything that might be remotely contaminated…. and right now the Muslim community is toxic. They need to take control and fix it themselves before others will see they truly mean peace. It doesn’t help their position when they fail to assimilate. Most have not assimilated even after 10yrs- another example is Dearborn, MI. Facts are facts.
You voted to have you’re state over run. Vote TRUMP.
…..Yet all the “Crass” NFL players kneeling and making fists gets the Establishment’ Full Blessings!
Islam’s singular goal is to take over the world for allah and to implement shariah law.
The Koran specifically instructs followers of allah to kill Christians and Jews if they don’t convert.
Muslims who are peaceful are either ignorant of what the Koran says or know the verses and choose not to follow them.
Islam is the only belief system that hates everything outside of itself.
Muslims who murder Christians are NOT “radicalized” muslims – they are muslims practicing true Islam.
ISIS IS true islam.
And make no mistake, our so-called “Christian” president IS a muslim…that’s why he’s dragging his feet against islam and won’t say Islamic terrorist” …
Payten Estepp needs a blanket party and to punish his parents who made his name so special.
I’d drive to this place right now and buy something, but I’m in California.
I’m sure Obama’s Justice Dept will target him.
I find it ironic that protesters feel they have the 1st amendment right to protest his sign. But wish to deny him his 1st amendment right to protest terrorism.
Islam is an evil murderous suicide sex cult.
The Quoran Demands Muslims murder non-Muslims.
The only solution is to outlaw Islam & banish Muslims.
hode on now … finally it happenin! Americans are very tired of PC boosheeut, radical mussies, an violent blacks!
GET OUT an neva come back!!!!!!
Everybody gets an opinion – even ignorant bigots like this store owner. I think he shouldn’t serve white people either, because Danny Heinrich is white. My opinion.
When the government fails to or refuses to protect its citizens, it falls to those citizens to protect themselves.
The multiculturalist in power mistakenly think that the world needs no borders. Any neighborhood resident will tell those sanctimonious idiots that good fences build good neighbors, you know like the high fence surrounding the Clinton mansion in New York.
In light of the the two recent radical Muslim terrorist attacks, how does a Muslim become radicalized? By reading their “inerrant” holy book and then doing exactly what their moonbat god and murdering pedophile prophet COMMAND all Muslims to do: kill the infidels.
I love this guy ! GREAT JOB !
time for muzzies to GOOOOOOOO
ASIA FOR THE ASIANS, AFRICA FOR THE AFRICANS, WHITE COUNTRIES FOR EVERYBODY!
Everybody says there is this RACE problem. Everybody says this RACE problem will be solved when the third world pours into EVERY white country and ONLY into white countries.
The Netherlands and Belgium are just as crowded as Japan or Taiwan, but nobody says Japan or Taiwan will solve this RACE problem by bringing in millions of third worlders and quote assimilating unquote with them.
Everybody says the final solution to this RACE problem is for EVERY white country and ONLY white countries to “assimilate,” i.e., intermarry, with all those non-whites.
What if I said there was this RACE problem and this RACE problem would be solved only if hundreds of millions of non-blacks were brought into EVERY black country and ONLY into black countries?
How long would it take anyone to realize I’m not talking about a RACE problem. I am talking about the final solution to the BLACK problem?
And how long would it take any sane black man to notice this and what kind of psycho black man wouldn’t object to this?
But if I tell that obvious truth about the ongoing program of genocide against my race, the white race, Liberals and respectable conservatives agree that I am a naziwhowantstokillsixmillionjews.
They say they are anti-racist. What they are is anti-white.
Anti-racist is a code word for anti-white.
He’s at as least as brave as Colin Kaepernick.
Sorry to inform the uninformed, but this guy isn’t breaking any laws. He isn’t being racist (islam is not a race). He is legally voicing his opinion that muslims should “get out” (of the US, presumably). At most, you could call this bigotry, but last time I checked, bigotry isn’t against the law. It’s a person’s right to hate anyone they want.
This is no different that someone publicly stating that “people with blue hair are stupid and should leave the US”.
Judging by the massive increase in business he’s experiencing, if you don’t like him speaking his mind, you’re in the minority. Maybe instead of taking the side of the group of people that are silently condoning the murderous actions of their psychopathic comrades, you should take the side of your fellow Americans… you know, the side that doesn’t like people being terrorized and killed…
Actions have consequences… at least those actions by conservatives seem to. If Kaepernick and other NFL players sympathizing with BLM are allowed to do so, then this private businessman should as well. You don’t like it, tough. Go somewhere else to eat.
A courteous, “Hit the road, goat banger,” would have been the more sophisticated route.
The civilized world is now dealing with incidents of Islamic terror every hour of the day! Do we really want or need this interaction. & The radical leftists want to bring us more. We are being ruled againstour will and forced to swallow the distasteful utopian socialist one world vision of the radical leftists who run every western civilized democracy!
That won’t be popular and many people disagree.
Do they do take out too? I’d like to get lunch for the office.
Oh, I don’t disagree.
GO, LONSDALE. Everyone passing your sign will be PROUD OF YOU. You are a hero!!!!!!!!!
If this restaurant were in my neighborhood I would eat there every day as a reward to the owner for not being PC
Have some fun and add a sign in Latin:
MUSLIMI ITE DOMUM!
[Brian is writing graffiti on the palace wall. The Centurion catches him in the act]
Centurion: What’s this, then? “Romanes eunt domus”? People called Romanes, they go, the house?
Brian: It says, “Romans go home. ”
Centurion: No it doesn’t ! What’s the latin for “Roman”? Come on, come on !
Brian: Er, “Romanus” !
Centurion: Vocative plural of “Romanus” is?
Brian: Er, er, “Romani” !
Centurion: [Writes “Romani” over Brian’s graffiti] “Eunt”? What is “eunt”? Conjugate the verb, “to go” !
Brian: Er, “Ire”. Er, “eo”, “is”, “it”, “imus”, “itis”, “eunt”.
Centurion: So, “eunt” is…?
Brian: Third person plural present indicative, “they go”.
Centurion: But, “Romans, go home” is an order. So you must use…?
[He twists Brian’s ear]
Brian: Aaagh ! The imperative !
Centurion: Which is…?
Brian: Aaaagh ! Er, er, “i” !
Centurion: How many Romans?
Brian: Aaaaagh ! Plural, plural, er, “ite” !
Centurion: [Writes “ite”] “Domus”? Nominative? “Go home” is motion towards, isn’t it?
Brian: Dative !
[the Centurion holds a sword to his throat]
Brian: Aaagh ! Not the dative, not the dative ! Er, er, accusative, “Domus” !
Centurion: But “Domus” takes the locative, which is…?
Brian: Er, “Domum” !
Centurion: [Writes “Domum”] Understand? Now, write it out a hundred times.
Brian: Yes sir. Thank you, sir. Hail Caesar, sir.
At least one American has woken up. These barbarians are at war with US. The choice is yours. Fight back or die. At least recognizing the issue is a beginning. Is this any different from the war with these barbarians 1,000 years ago known as the crusades. They are still the same barbarians, just now out of the sand with a little oil money.
Do you not know that the Christians were the aggressors in the Crusades? You know, the bad guys… You might want to take a trip with Google before making statements….
A Minnesota restaurant owner upset over what happened in St. Cloud posted a controversial sign Monday morning.
The sign outside Treats Family Restaurant in Lonsdale, Minnesota, reads “Jews Get Out.” A second line reads “In Support Of Nazi Germany”
Owner Dan Ruedinger says the sign has led to some backlash, but he says business is up so much that he had to call in three extra workers Monday.
“It’s time that people started standing up, not worrying about the PC crowd and do what is right,” Ruedinger said. “And I feel what we’re doing is right. We are not targeting the Jews in general, just the extremists. And that’s all I can say. It’s my right and I’m going to stand up, and I wish more people would do it.”
Ruedinger says he has no plans to take down or change the sign. and will be attending the Hitler rally this weekend
It’s way past time for Minnesotans to start fighting back against the satanic islamic invaders. Nice Guys Finish Last!
Let’s not forget the satanic christian imposers in all this judgment.
Irish need not apply.
““It’s time that people started standing up, not worrying about the PC crowd and do what is right”
Discriminating against a religion is not right, it’s unconstitutional. Period. What would you kind Minnesotans say to a business owner who posted a sign saying, “No Christians”? Would that be okay since, according to you, it’s a private business and he can do what he wants?
If I lived nearby I’d eat there. Nothing ruins my appetite more than seeing one of those cultists in their halloween gear.
Freedom of speech, I get it. Unfortunately some people are just a waste of this very right. If he’s directing his sign only at extremist muslims, why word it in such a way that seems like you’re excluding all? Do you honestly believe a patron would know the difference if seeing that? It’s just inflammatory nonsense. I wonder if this restaurant owner ever stood up and asserted his rights with such passion in the face of anything life before, ever. People tend to misconstrue anger and hostility and frustration, and the need to vent it, as a responsible exercise of free speech.
The same people that support this ignorant loser would cry for blood if someone put up a sign that said ‘no Christians allowed’.
Anyone who supports this is ignorant slime. As a person with indigenous blood, all you bigots can get out of my ancestral lands. I welcome people of all religious and non-religious affiliations as long as the respect everyone else.
Absolute disgust and sadness for this racism and ignorance😦