Officer Who Shot, Killed St. Cloud Mall Attacker Asks For Privacy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Barack Obama said Monday he is deeply appreciative of the heroism by the off-duty police officer who stopped the attacker at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud Saturday night.
Jason Falconer is a part-time officer from Avon, Minn. He happened to be at the St. Cloud mall Saturday, and after nine people were stabbed, he shot and killed the suspect.
Falconer released a statement Monday, saying he needs privacy right now. But his fellow officers gathered on his behalf. His boss says he is in charge of tactical training for the department.
“In my opinion knowing Officer Falconer’s abilities, he was the right person at the right place at the right time on Saturday night to prevent this situation from getting worse,” Avon Police Chief Corey Nellis said.
Officer Falconer also owns Tactical Advantage, a store that teaches people how to fire weapons.
Since Saturday, Falconer has met personally with the Gov. Mark Dayton and lieutenant governor.
