Officer Who Shot, Killed St. Cloud Mall Attacker Asks For Privacy

September 19, 2016 6:58 PM
Filed Under: Crossroads Mall Stabbings, Dahir Adan, Jason Falconer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Barack Obama said Monday he is deeply appreciative of the heroism by the off-duty police officer who stopped the attacker at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud Saturday night.

Jason Falconer is a part-time officer from Avon, Minn. He happened to be at the St. Cloud mall Saturday, and after nine people were stabbed, he shot and killed the suspect.

Falconer released a statement Monday, saying he needs privacy right now. But his fellow officers gathered on his behalf. His boss says he is in charge of tactical training for the department.

“In my opinion knowing Officer Falconer’s abilities, he was the right person at the right place at the right time on Saturday night to prevent this situation from getting worse,” Avon Police Chief Corey Nellis said.

Officer Falconer also owns Tactical Advantage, a store that teaches people how to fire weapons.

Since Saturday, Falconer has met personally with the Gov. Mark Dayton and lieutenant governor.

Comments

One Comment

  1. John Smith says:
    September 20, 2016 at 1:19 am

    Obummer must not have known he used a gun.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Dan Mack says:
    September 20, 2016 at 1:58 pm

    I’m sure Dayton chastised him for not allowing the free exercise of that poor Muslim’s religious beliefs. and he would never have been shot if he was white. Dayton promised the Imam and Jessy Jackson justice and wants the officer prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

    Reply | Report comment

