4 Moments From The Vikings Opener At U.S. Bank Stadium

It was the most highly-anticipated game in the history of the Minnesota Vikings.

They opened their flashy new $1 billion stadium by hosting their biggest rival, the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings are 2-0 after a 17-14 victory. Sam Bradford was great in his first start, and the Vikings’ defense kept Aaron Rodgers guessing all night.

But it was also a lot more than football Sunday night. There were plenty of fun moments in the first official Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings Pregame Icelandic Chant

The Vikings got inspired by the Iceland soccer team to get fans fired up before Sunday night’s game. Ever seen 66,000 fans do a chant at the same time? It’s something to behold. It wasn’t perfect and on the first try, something like that rarely is. But when you factor in fans tailgating for hours and trying to learn something new, the chant was at least executed. It could become a great tradition for the Vikings if it holds. Imagine that chant before an NFC playoff game!

Prince Halftime Show Dedication

There have been all kinds of tributes to Prince since his death back in April. There was one more at halftime between the Vikings and Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. His famous song “Purple Rain” was played by the Minnesota Orchestra, and fans got their phones out to light up the stadium. Purple confetti also fell on fans. It was a sight to see.

Legendary Coach Bud Grant Sounds Pregame Gjallarhorn

There was all sorts of speculation on who would be the first to sound the Gjallarhorn, the ultimate symbol of the Vikings and Nordic culture. Would it be fan favorite Teddy Bridgewater after his devastating knee injury? Not a bad guess, but maybe later in the year. Who is the one guy who epitomizes Vikings football? Bud Grant. Yeah, the ultimate tough guy. After all, he was outside in a golf shirt and shorts for the coin toss in last year’s playoff game against the Seahawks when it was bitterly cold in the winter.

Skol Chant Interrupts Mike Zimmer Postgame

Vikings fans were fired up Sunday night after their favorite team beat its biggest rival. In U.S. Bank Stadium, the postgame news conference room is inside a club room that on game days is filled with fans. They couldn’t help but scream the “Skol Vikings” song after Sunday’s win. Mike Zimmer, in mid-sentence answering a media question, stopped and smiled as he could hear happy fans and said, “I love you fans.” It was a very welcomed interruption.

It doesn’t get any easier as the Vikings travel to Carolina on Sunday to face the Panthers, who played in the Super Bowl last year. But so far, they’ve responded to every adversity and passed the test with flying colors. With every win, fans buy in a little more and the excitement builds for the rest of the season.