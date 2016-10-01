Buck Hill Introduces Year-Round Synthetic Slopes

March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Gonzaga's Zach Collins | Gophers Turnaround | More

October 1, 2016 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Buck Hill, Mike Augustyniak, Rachel Slavik

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Even with Minnesota’s long winters, there are still a few months where skiing, snowboarding and tubing are not possible.

But that all changed Saturday!

Buck Hill in Burnsville is now the home of year-round skiing and snowboarding, thanks to a product from Italy called Neveplast.

Tom Schulz, director of Buck Hill’s ski and snowboard school, says Neveplast has been in the skiing industry for 15 years, but Buck Hill has the world’s largest installation — and there is nothing quite like it in North America.

It is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekends, and 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on the weekdays.

Lift tickets are $32 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Equipment rental is extra.

Look for the option to buy a year-long ski pass next spring. Click here for more information.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Shawn C says:
    October 1, 2016 at 1:27 pm

    Some Skis and Boards aren’t compatible from the Lift Ticket admissioner person while purchasing my ticket. My board wasn’t compatible. I didn’t find heating up my board very good for my board. Left after 5 minutes.

    Reply | Report comment |

