Chanhassen City Council Authorizes Limited Tours Of Paisley Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It appears Prince fans who were hoping to get inside Paisley Park, will get to tour it after all — but not everyone, and not right away.
The city of Chanhassen put the Paisley Park museum plan on hold to review public safety and traffic concerns. That means the court-appointed special administrator of Prince’s estate would have had to cancel tours, which are set begin on Thursday.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Chanhassen City Council voted to allow a temporary permit to allow a small amount of tours to continue. Fans who bought tour tickets for Oct. 7 through the 15 will get to take the tour on either Oct. 6, 8 or 14. The temporary permit is similar to permits Prince used to host parties at Paisley Park.
The application was made Tuesday and is expected to be granted Wednesday.
Katie Louden grew up in Carver County and is proud to say Prince was a member of her community.
“I think it’s a really important thing to open up for Prince fans and for people who visit Minnesota and Chanhassen to see,” she said.
Louden did what countless other fans did when told Paisley Park would offer tours — she bought tickets.
“I had a friend who was coming in from out of state next week to go to the tribute concert and to tour Paisley Park,” she said. “So we got tickets for next weekend, and then I got the email in the middle of the night saying it’s been postponed.”
Late Tuesday afternoon, Chanhassen’s City Manager recommended a temporary permit should be granted to allow the temporary tours of Paisley Park on Oct. 6. 8. and 14 to accommodate those who already bought tickets. The tours will run from 9am to 9pm, transportation will be by bus.
City Council Member Jerry McDonald says there are serious concerns about safety, traffic and parking around Paisley Park.
“I don’t think it’s thought out enough,” he said. “There are too many holes in the plan. They did not address a lot of concerns that were brought up.”
McDonald would also like to see a sidewalk on Audubon to accommodate the thousands who will come to look at the building and not take the tour.
“The city had nothing to do with those tickets,” he said. “We did not see the tickets. We did not encourage the sale of those ticket.”
McDonald says the council told Bremer Trust — the court-appointed special administrator of Prince’s estate — there was no guarantee the council would pass the ordinance.
“They took a risk, and that’s fine. That’s what business does,” McDonald said. “But the only thing I’m disappointed in is that they passed that risk on to the ticket-holder.”
Although the tour tickets say non-refundable, information on how to get a refund will be sent out to those who bought them later.
A work session with the city council and the operator of Paisley park will happen next Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. It is an open meeting, but nothing will be decided.
One Comment
I have my tour tickets,plane tickets,rental car,and hotel booked and paid for for Tour Date of Oct 11th(I am travelling from Virginia)I hope the city council will atleast let the estate honor the tickets that have been sold already.My trip has been completely paid for (purchased through Priceline)no refunds.
That’s a darn shame. Perhaps the city will offer tours of the local craft crack houses so you can celebrate the black junkie’s lifestyle there instead. I know it’s not the exact spot where this druggie killed himself, but lots of other black junkies put the needle in their arm for the last time in them, so you should get much the same thrill.
How could a corporation be allowed to sell tickets for something without the proper clearances/zoning requirements ahead of time? Horrible business practice. They need to issue refunds for the tickets at least.
We purchased tickets with family flying in from AZ and WY. I would hope that they refund our money!
I too am coming this weekend from Fort Worth, Texas. Plane, hotel, car booked and paid for and two VIP tickets to Paisley Park Sunday morning. What a last minute low blow. They really need to reconsider this horrible decision and take the hundreds of people into consideration that are going b out all this money for nothing. Call it a soft opening or trial run for the next 3 months, then make up their minds. This is devastating
I am coming from Los Angeles for a VIP ticket purchased. Airline, and Hotel refund periods have passed, regardless of any possible refund for this ticket. Agreed Laura Simmons– . The good folks of Chanhassen do need to reconsider the options, and how this effects their relationship to the outside world that Prince Nelson has worked so hard to cultivate for their community. Fame is always a double-edged sword.Understood. However, pushing away those who are interested is rarely the best practice. Finding some middle ground would be more considerate to all of us who have already invested our money to visiting and discovering why Prince wanted us to know and value his hometown.
This is disappointing. I am a huge Prince fan and had hoped to visit the site. Hope they can work things out.
This is NOT Minnesota Nice. Do what has to be done to let the early buyers and far traveled people to still have their tour like scheduled.