Man Arrested After Shooting At ‘Zombie,’ Nearly Striking Sleeping Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A North St. Paul man has been arrested after a bullet he allegedly intended to take out a zombie ended up nearly striking a man asleep in his home.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened near the intersection of Memory Lane and Cowern Place East. Police who were summoned there at about 5 a.m. Saturday were told by the resident he was awakened by a gunshot and the sound of glass breaking in his room.
Investigators determined the bullet had entered through a window, ricocheted near the head of the man’s bed, and struck a second wall.
Just outside the residence, police noted 24-year-old Ryan Mathew Stanislaw walking with an AR-15 rifle slung over his neck.
“I’m out here making sure my neighborhood is safe,” he told officers, allegedly smelling of alcohol. “I didn’t see the cops, so I figured I’d do something.”
Stanislaw told police that he was shooting at “a zombie” up the road.
His rifle was taken; it had green-tipped Hornady .223-caliber bullets, which are marketed as zombie-killing bullets: “Each round is loaded with a special, neon green, polymer-tipped Z-Max bullet that delivers devastating expansion and was specifically designed for zombie elimination. You never know when the impending zombie apocalypse will begin, so make sure you’re prepared with extra magazines and bugout bags stuffed full of this effective zombie specific ammunition.”
The complaint says that Stanislaw’s mother claimed he had no history of mental illness. He had been convicted of making terroristic threats in Ramsey County last month.
