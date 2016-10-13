Thousands Gather For Prince Tribute Concert In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn (WCCO) — Prince fans from across the country came together in St. Paul tonight to honor the Purple One.

Fans flooded a sold out Xcel Energy Center for the Official Prince Tribute concert. Musicans like Morris Day and the Time and Stevie Wonder honored the extraordinary musician.

The energy inside is electric, with cheers — and even tears — taking over the crowd.

While there are headliners here tonight, there are also artists less known of whom Prince was a fan, and many sang in his honor.

Everyone here to celebrate the life of Prince. Purple reigned on stage — and it’s a love for Prince that made fans feel like they had to be part of his Tribute Concert.

“I view tonight as a huge celebration just to honor him and all his glory,” Prince fan Dee Currier said at the concert. “I grew up with his music, it’s a huge part of my childhood.”

Prince fans came from all over the country to see the concert.

“Prince has been my number one person to listen to for probably 30 years,” Prince fan Pam Gonzalez, who flew in from Colorado and has a Prince tattoo, said.

Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson called the night a memorial for fans, a way for them to celebrate and grieve together.

“I mean, all over the world he touched so many lives, and that’s why this, tonight, is so important,” she said.

Shelby J often joined Prince on stage as part of New Power Generation. On Thursday night, she left it all on stage in honor of her mentor and friend.

“Because music is that universal language, and his music brings everyone together,” she said. “We can all heal together. We grieve. We can all celebrate his legacy and his life together.”

Prince’s ex-wife Mayte Garcia was also part of the concert and the celebration.

“We’re all together, and we’re playing music and that’s what he always wanted,” she said.

Some at the concert celebrated the man who they once knew as Prince Rogers Nelson.

“He came to our house before he became famous, played guitar with me and my dad,” Prince fan Ronald Bronson said.

All came to remember a man whose music, and giving, transcended boundaries — and touched the lives of so many.

The party didn’t end in St. Paul — Morris Day and the Time played at First Avenue later, and there was an all night party at MUSE in downtown Minneapolis.

All in all, it was a tribute fit for a music royalty.

Prince died nearly six months ago from an accidental painkiller overdose. State and federal authorities want to know if he got the drugs illegally.

Temporary tours resumed at the singer’s Paisley Park in Chanhassen Thursday. Prince’s estate hopes to turn it into a permanent museum.