Dayton Regrets Politicization Of ‘No Longer Affordable’ Remark

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton said he regrets that his statement made last week about the Affordable Care Act being “no longer affordable to increasing numbers of people” is being used against Democratic candidates in the 2016 election cycle.
The Democratic governor turned heads last week with his critique the federal health care overhaul’s performance, emboldening Republicans who say the law is a disaster that should be scrapped, while causing Democrats to cringe. The comments were circulated nationally. They were pulled for a GOP attack ad in a competitive congressional race in St. Paul’s southern suburbs and made an appearance on Donald Trump’s Twitter feed.
“Yesterday, President Obama said: ‘Just because a lot of the Republican criticism has been proven to be false and politically motivated, doesn’t mean there aren’t some legitimate concerns about how the law is working now.’ I agree,” Dayton said in a new statement. “For the 95 percent of Minnesotans who are covered through the Medicaid expansion, MinnesotaCare, or their employer, the law is working. It’s working for the 3 percent, who qualify for the federal tax credits through MNsure. But the law isn’t working well for the 2 percent of Minnesotans in the individual market, who don’t receive any financial assistance to pay for their coverage.”
On Friday morning, Dayton said he wants to see the $313 million earmarked for the state’s “rainy day fund” next year to be applied to assisting Minnesotans with their health plan rate hikes.
“It’s not just raining, it’s pouring,” he said Friday morning at a press conference.
The state’s top insurance regulator said this fall that Minnesota’s individual market is in a state of emergency. Premium increases are ranging from 50 percent to 67 percent.
“There are 120,000 Minnesotans who purchase on the individual market, and whose incomes exceed the federal eligibility levels (400 percent of the poverty level, or $47,000 for an individual and $97,000 for a family of four). These are the Minnesotans who urgently need our help,” Dayton said.
Both Republicans and Democrats in the state have called for legislative action, and Dayton says they should come up with a plan by Nov. 1. If they do, he will call a special session.
“Time is running short, so legislators must begin their work immediately and reach agreement quickly,” Dayton said.
There’s little indication the two sides can quickly agree on a solution.
House Speaker Kurt Daudt, a Republican, countered: “House Republicans are committed to working quickly on ways to reduce costs and address the health care crisis Democrats created. The governor was correct last week when he admitted Obamacare is not affordable. It is my hope we can find areas of agreement and provide needed relief to Minnesotans suffering from the effects of Obamacare.”
Republicans have proposed a series of potential changes, including financial assistance and abolishing MNsure, and moving to the federal exchange. Legislative Democrats, meanwhile, have proposed a tax credit to buy down premium costs for those who don’t get federal subsidies and allowing all residents to use the state’s public programs.
One Comment
This man is a complete idiot!
Warning: If you accept Dayton’s financial aid to pay for your premiums, that financial assistance is IRS TAXABLE. You will end up in a higher income bracket and will be taxed. Another band aid on an intentionally designed failed socialist experiment. Dayton and the Democrats dumped almost one billion dollars on the website MNSure alone. It costs tens of millions to operate every year. We have tens of thousands of illegals and Muslims being dumped into our state every year. They receive FREE health care, while people like us pay for their free health care through higher monthly premiums and unaffordable deductibles and taxes through rainy day funds. I am self employed. I stopped paying for health insurance. ObamaCare-MNSure has NEVER been affordable. If you accept MNsure and then find a better paying job, you are required to pay back every penny of compensation you received plus interest and penalties. Oh, the Democrats didn’t tell you that, huh?
Well said and spot on! Many are now saying this is all going according to plan. Bait and Switch the people and then wait for them to come begging to have a single payer health care system.
nice back peddle marky, you idiot! you said it because it’s true. now you realize you broke the democrat credo and spoke the truth and are trying to wriggle out of it…
you fools on mnsure do realize that the state is placing leins on your property to recoup their costs………..
Governor Dayton, Seeing as you are independently wealthy, I had hopes that you would be different than other politicians. Unfortunately when you came forward and said that you regretting telling the truth, you fell in line with all of the democrats and republicans. The truth does not matter any longer in America, nor Minnesota. The only thing that matters is the party stance, the party line, and promoting the party over the other party…. RIP America
The rainy day fund came from overpayment of taxes, not health care, and should be allocated back to something that will benefit the majority of taxpayers and not just to health care premiums. Give the refund to all, and if people choose to use it for health care, that is their choice.
With people paying expensive deductibles if they’ve purchased Bronze plans, it’s impossible to say that anyone is doing that well. The federal subsidies, at best, make these families’ premiums a little less terrible.
That isn’t a victory for the people. That’s what happens when people lower their expectations. Back when we had a high-risk pool, 96% of people were insured & premiums were reasonable.
The DFL took us from a great system to having a system that’s terrible. Gov. Dayton can spin this all he wants but that’s the unvarnished truth.
OK so you bail out this year. What about next year and after that? This system is completely unsustainable. The investors and insurance companies need to be removed from the equation. This is all money going to people who do nothing.
Minnesota Population: 5,457,000
Minnesotans on Medicare: 905,779
Minnesotans on Medicaid: 1,027,909
Over 1/3rd of Minnesotans are on medical welfare. They pay next to nothing or nothing at all. We are doomed. 100% of Democrats voted for this, rammed it down our throats. Number of Republicans who voted for this was ZERO. All you need to know when you hit the voting booth. Vote suicide or vote conservative.
” he regrets that his statement….is being used against Democratic candidates ”
Huh? They shouldn’t be held accountable for their record of failure?
OF COURSE THEY SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE!
