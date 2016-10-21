Dayton Regrets Politicization Of ‘No Longer Affordable’ Remark

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton said he regrets that his statement made last week about the Affordable Care Act being “no longer affordable to increasing numbers of people” is being used against Democratic candidates in the 2016 election cycle.

The Democratic governor turned heads last week with his critique the federal health care overhaul’s performance, emboldening Republicans who say the law is a disaster that should be scrapped, while causing Democrats to cringe. The comments were circulated nationally. They were pulled for a GOP attack ad in a competitive congressional race in St. Paul’s southern suburbs and made an appearance on Donald Trump’s Twitter feed.

“Yesterday, President Obama said: ‘Just because a lot of the Republican criticism has been proven to be false and politically motivated, doesn’t mean there aren’t some legitimate concerns about how the law is working now.’ I agree,” Dayton said in a new statement. “For the 95 percent of Minnesotans who are covered through the Medicaid expansion, MinnesotaCare, or their employer, the law is working. It’s working for the 3 percent, who qualify for the federal tax credits through MNsure. But the law isn’t working well for the 2 percent of Minnesotans in the individual market, who don’t receive any financial assistance to pay for their coverage.”

On Friday morning, Dayton said he wants to see the $313 million earmarked for the state’s “rainy day fund” next year to be applied to assisting Minnesotans with their health plan rate hikes.

“It’s not just raining, it’s pouring,” he said Friday morning at a press conference.

The state’s top insurance regulator said this fall that Minnesota’s individual market is in a state of emergency. Premium increases are ranging from 50 percent to 67 percent.

“There are 120,000 Minnesotans who purchase on the individual market, and whose incomes exceed the federal eligibility levels (400 percent of the poverty level, or $47,000 for an individual and $97,000 for a family of four). These are the Minnesotans who urgently need our help,” Dayton said.

Both Republicans and Democrats in the state have called for legislative action, and Dayton says they should come up with a plan by Nov. 1. If they do, he will call a special session.

“Time is running short, so legislators must begin their work immediately and reach agreement quickly,” Dayton said.

There’s little indication the two sides can quickly agree on a solution.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt, a Republican, countered: “House Republicans are committed to working quickly on ways to reduce costs and address the health care crisis Democrats created. The governor was correct last week when he admitted Obamacare is not affordable. It is my hope we can find areas of agreement and provide needed relief to Minnesotans suffering from the effects of Obamacare.”

Republicans have proposed a series of potential changes, including financial assistance and abolishing MNsure, and moving to the federal exchange. Legislative Democrats, meanwhile, have proposed a tax credit to buy down premium costs for those who don’t get federal subsidies and allowing all residents to use the state’s public programs.

