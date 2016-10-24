Naloxone Training Lauded As Key To Preventing Heroin Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For many people dealing with loved ones and their heroin addiction, the news of nine heroin overdoses over the weekend is mind-blowing.

Janie Colford, a Chanhassen mother who’s seen first-hand how terrible addiction can be, thinks education and training are key to saving lives.

“I have a son that is in recovery right now, and I’ve also lost a nephew to a heroin overdose,” Colford said.

She says most heroin overdoses can be prevented.

“In most of the cases, had someone been there with the person using and had naloxone, many of those deaths could have been prevented,” Colford said.

She says her son’s life has been saved three times because of naloxone.

The drug reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Just last week, the White House designated Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka, Dakota and Washington counties as High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas.

That means more money will come into these counties to fight the drug problem.

Colford hopes some of the money will be used for education and arming people with little purple pouches that contain naloxone.

“Steve’s Law, that was passed in 2014, allows any citizen in Minnesota to have and administer naloxone,” Colford said. “Steve Rummler Foundation provides training frequently.”

The Steve Rummler Hope Foundation provides training for anyone who wants to know how to save a life.