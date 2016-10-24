Chanhassen Votes To Rezone Paisley Park; Will Open Permanently For Tours

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chanhassen City Council voted unanimously Monday night to rezone Prince’s Paisley Park.
The rezoning will allow the late superstar’s home and recording studio to become a museum. And the council’s 5-0 vote Monday means tours of the iconic structure will resume.
The city initially put plans for a museum on hold, citing traffic and public safety concerns. After granting Paisley Park a temporary permit, limited tours took place earlier this month.
For now, guests will continue riding buses to the property, as the city will still require a traffic study to address concerns about pedestrian safety, traffic and parking.
Also for now, Chanhassen is prohibiting several things at Paisley Park including outdoor events and liquor sales and consumption.
The museum, which features a lot of Prince memorabilia, and also his ashes, is expected to bring in hundreds of thousands of visitors a year.
Paisley Park’s website says tours will begin again on Friday, and guests can now buy tickets through December. Tickets for 2017 are expected to go on sale by mid-November 2016.
Prince died April 21 from an accidental painkiller overdose at Paisley Park.

