Edina Native Charged With Sexual Assault At UW-Madison

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old man from Edina who is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is accused of touching a female student inappropriately at least 15 times, according to charges filed in Dane County Court.
Alec R. Cook has been charged with 15 counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the case.
Authorities say last week, a woman contacted the campus police department to report that she had been touched inappropriately by Cook at least 15 times in class during the 2016 spring semester. Authorities say since this case, other victims have come forward saying they were also assaulted by Cook.
Cook is currently being held in the Dane County Jail and could face more charges later this week. He has been suspended from the school and as part of his bail conditions, he is banned from all campus property.
