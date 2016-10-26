Police: Woman Hurt In Hopkins Hit-And-Run

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — Hopkins police are looking for the driver who hit a 75-year-old woman and left her in the street with serious injuries.

It happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Main Street and 17th Avenue. Police said the woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit.

The driver fled the scene, and the victim was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center.

“I have no doubt that the driver knows that they hit this woman,” Sgt. Mike Glassberg said. “It could be anybody’s mom, sister, aunt and they see her lying in the road and the driver just left her there to suffer.”

The 75-year-old victim was in the crosswalk, walking to the bus stop when she was hit. She was trying to catch the bus to her job in downtown Minneapolis. Sgt. Glassberg said her injuries were so serious that she may have died if it weren’t for another driver who stopped and helped.

“She was laying in the roadway and this other person came upon her and thankfully called us immediately,” Glassberg said.

Police believe there may have been witnesses and are asking for anyone who may have saw something to come forward.

“I definitely want to be a little more alert. Watch where I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to me,” Jay Campbell said.

Campbell takes that same bus every morning at 6 a.m. On Wednesday morning, he got a ride to work from a friend. He’s thankful no one else was hurt, and he’s praying that the victim makes a full recovery.

“I hope everything’s okay and for her family. I wish the best,” Campbell said.

Police aren’t speculating if drinking or distracted driving played a role in this. Again, because of the extent of the woman’s injuries, they believe the driver knew he hit her.

They are asking anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to contact them.

Anyone who might have been in the area when the woman was hit or who might have information about the incident should call the Hopkins Police Department at 952-258-5321.