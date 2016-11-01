Trump Edges Out Clinton In High School Mock Vote

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Republican candidate Donald Trump has won the first round of Minnesota’s mock election for high school students, narrowly beating out Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
Secretary of State Steve Simon announced Tuesday the results of the Minnesota Students Vote 2016, which showed the flamboyant businessman taking 34.97 percent of the vote. Clinton was close behind, with 32.89 percent.
More than 77,000 students from 213 high schools participated in the first round of the mock election, Simon said. More schools are slated to hold mock elections in the coming days before the Nov. 8 general election.
Following the two major parties, write-in candidates took nearly 10 percent of the student vote. The other parties that made a considerable showing were the Legal Marijuana Now Party and the Libertarian Party, each of which got around 6 percent of the vote.
Maps of student voting statistics show that, in general, Trump won out in greater Minnesota while Clinton took the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Duluth.
doesn’t mean anything that you get the majority when it’s rigged for electoral votes. we really need to do away with that system.
@Randall Cheuvront : The electoral college has a lot of benefits and is the best for our political system. Just because DJT is not popular enough to win an election does nor mean there is anything wrong with our electoral process.
Not popular enough?Seen the polls lately.
So you disagreed with Gore and Hillary in 2000 as well?
EC is highly flawed then as it is now. If 58% of the popular vote goes to candidate A but he still looses the EC vote, then the 42% Minority if being represented and the 58% Majority is not.
So what you’re saying is that the majority should suffer for an invalid EC system that was flawed from the start in every way.
Also, if the EC was fair, each state would be given the exact same number, not 50 for this state 20 for that one.
Re-districting lines are constantly being redrawn upon who has favor in congress for each state at the time. They just did it in PA based off of the majority D in office.
That system was put into place for reasons that are every bit as valid then as they are now. The US is NOT a democracy as the left likes to pretend it is, it is a representative republic and the EC was create to ensure that smaller states were represented in the process and a small number larger states couldn’t dominate the system. It was included in the Constitution as a condition to get the smaller states to ratify and join the union.
If the EC were eliminated the populations of New York, Illinois and California could pick the President in every election going forward and it would only be a matter of time before the other 47 states would be forced to break away to avoid being trampled by them.
No, if the Electoral College were eliminated then a vote from California, New York, or Illinois would count exactly as much as a vote from Wyoming or Rhode Island. It wouldn’t matter which state you’re from, unlike now, when votes from solidly partisan states like Maryland (Democratic) or Wyoming (Republican) hardly matter at all, while votes in swing states like Florida and Pennsylvania are crucial. Either get rid of the EC or do as Mr. Mayfield suggests and award a state’s EC votes by district or proportionally to the popular vote, rather than winner-take-all.
The EC is also a deterrent to voting fraud. Hypothetically, if Dems commit 10,000 fraud votes in Philly, it might be enough to flip PA from Trump to Clinton. But the “damage” done would be limited to PA’s 20 EC votes. Increase the fraud in Philly to 100,000 and no additional advantage would be gained. In a national election, those additional 90,000 fraud votes would all impact the vote totals directly.
On the other hand, in a close election with an electoral college, the result can come down to a few hundred votes in a swing state. Just look at Florida in 2000, with a final official margin of 537 votes in favor of Bush. Switch just 300 of the votes Bush got, and just like that Gore wins. If it had been done by popular vote, it would have taken a quarter-million flipped votes to change the result.
You make zero sense. First you say eliminating the EC would result in California have one vote as would a state like Wyoming. Then you state Electors should be apportioned by sub-districts in each State. Forget it. The EC works just fine. The Popular vote diatribe is just whining by partisans. Large states could overrun smaller states every time. The only group who want the EC ended are Democrats because a very high portion of their votes are located in a few Urban coastal areas.
I don’t know how you get that from what I said. What you should have gotten is that without the electoral college a vote from someone in California counts exactly the same as a vote from someone in Wyoming or Rhode Island or anywhere else, which is as it should be. With the EC, votes in smaller states count more than votes in bigger states, and votes in swing states count way more than votes in solidly partisan states. (And if the big states dominate a popular vote, then that’s only because the big states have more voters – Los Angeles County by itself has more than the smallest eight states combined.) Why should your vote count more just because you live in a small state, or you live in a swing state like Florida or New Hampshire that could decide the election?
You’re 100% incorrect. The electoral college was created by smarter men than you or I. It keeps the votes weighted properly. My wife and I both did our college thesis on the EC. It is the best system for our country. The “popular vote” is mod rule.
Except the Electoral College no longer works remotely the way its creators expected. The original idea was that electors would be selected for their judgment and allowed to pick whomever they thought was suitable since your average person lacked the time, judgment, and exposure to the candidates to make a good decision. These days, electors are chosen for their loyalty to their candidate and in most states its illegal for them to go against the popular vote in their state.
In 2000 it meant that voting irregularities in Florida covering a few hundred votes overruled a half-million popular votes in the opposite direction, and instead of the president most people wanted, we got the second choice.
Nothing is wrong with the electoral college except for the winner take all part of it. Nebraska and Maine both award electors by congressional districts but the other 48 states are winner take all. If you awarded by districts the candidates couldn’t play the swing state game and republicans would have a slight advantage. It also keeps political parties from stuffing the ballot boxes in their districts to win the over-all popular vote. It’s easier to steal an election with the popular vote than the electoral college. It’s just the winner take all part.
Ya know Walt, I am a fan of the EC, but I think you’re on to something. I wouldn’t mind CD incorporated into the EC. Anyone see a downside to this? It would make it harder for the DFL to commit vote fraud in separate CD instead of just the high population Mpls/St. Paul area. As well as other states with high population centers that turn out more votes than people that live there like the last two elections.
Majority? 34% is nowhere near a majority. In fact, I’ll be surprised if either Trump or Clinton get 50% next Tuesday.
This could be an omen for the state of Minnesota – Trump could win. As a former congressional aide and pollster from the 7th district in the 80’s it was almost impossible to get the 18-20 year olds to vote GOP, it was almost a miracle when we would win a campus area. I know the polls on the Iron Range show a 10-15% advantage for Trump, this is a reversal from previous years where the DFL or DEM candidate it usually 10-15% above the GOP. If Trump can do ok in the North and West Suburbs he could actually win the state. I see it much closer than the 7% advantage that Clinton has that recent polls suggest. My prediction is that at this point its a tie and the winner will be in the 1-1.5% range.
