Gopher Football Players, Victim Reach Settlement In Assault Case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Restraining orders against five Minnesota football players have been dismissed after they reached an agreement with an alleged sexual assault victim.
The dismissal came Wednesday during a court hearing.
All five players agreed to stay 20 feet away from the woman, and they must have no contact with her until she graduates.
The woman works at TCF Bank Stadium on game days, and the restraining orders kept Ray Buford, KiAnte Hardin, Tamarion Johnson, Dior Johnson and Carlton Djam from playing in home games. The dismissal clears the way for them to play at the stadium, if the university approves.
None of the players were arrested or charged in connection with the alleged Sept. 2 incident.
The Gophers play at home Saturday against Purdue.
